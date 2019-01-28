President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 5.

"When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year’s State of the Union address," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump on Monday. "In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th."

The annual address had been scheduled for Tuesday night but was postponed after a bitter back-and-forth between Trump and the California Democrat.

The feud started when Pelosi sent a letter to Trump asking him to reschedule the speech until after a partial government shutdown had ended or to submit the address in writing. Pelosi cited security concerns because government workers were not getting paid during the shutdown.

Trump considered moving the address to another location but ultimately decided to wait and deliver it after the shutdown was over.

The 35-day government shutdown – the longest in U.S. history – ended on Friday when Trump and congressional leaders struck a deal to reopen the government through Feb. 15.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union speech at Capitol on Feb. 5