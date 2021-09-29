Nancy Pelosi: what to know about the first women Speaker of the House

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nancy Pelosi was the first women to serve as Speaker of the House. Here are facts to know about her history in politics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories