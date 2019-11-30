Nancy Pelosi leads Democratic delegation to international climate change summit

The White House may be carving out its own path when it comes to climate change, but Washington will still be involved at an upcoming international climate summit in Madrid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading a Democrat-only congressional delegation consisting of 13 House members and one senator to Madrid's COP25 summit. "One of the goals we have is to make sure that all of those who are in the Paris Accord know that the Democratic majority in the Congress of the American people are very concerned about the climate issue, understand that we have to set goals and have a plan on how to achieve them, and to talk about some of the things that we have done," Pelosi told Bloomberg Environment before departing for Spain.

The Democrats attending reportedly range from members of Congress who support the Green New Deal to those who want to approach Washington's environmental policy more cautiously in the hopes of hammering out legislation alongside Republicans.

President Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, which was brought to light in 2016 at the COP25 summit in the French capital. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that the U.S. had begun formal proceedings to leave the accord, though it won't become official until after the 2020 presidential election. Trump isn't expected to make an appearance in Madrid, but the administration is sending a small delegation of diplomats to represent Washington, CBS News reports. Read more at Bloomberg.

