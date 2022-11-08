Nancy Pelosi Opens Up
During an interview on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked about when she first learned of the attack on her husband Paul.
During an interview on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked about when she first learned of the attack on her husband Paul.
Nancy Pelosi says it's 'traumatising' and 'sad' to see high-profile conservatives spread conspiracies about attack on her husband. Source: CNN
Social media videos circulated Sunday night of a shirtless Kirk Cousins wearing chains on the plane home from the Vikings 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.” In a wide-ranging CNN interview, the Democratic leader did not disclose her future plans if the party loses the House majority, as many believe Pelosi and others will step down. Known for her stiff resolve, Pelosi's voice cracked with emotion and she acknowledged she was “close to tears” as she described the trauma of the attack on her 82-year-old husband and the sadness she felt for the country.
Voters from all over the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a number of key Congressional races that will determine which political party ends up with a majority of seats in each body of Congress. Investors will be anxiously awaiting the results, as laws passed in Congress can heavily impact stocks. For instance, Congress has the power to raise or lower the corporate tax rate, which can immediately impact the bottom line of a company's financial results.
Around half of undocumented migrants in U.S. overstayed visas, like Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker. The U.S. lacks resources to go after them all.
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic in explaining why Democrats have had trouble communicating their messages to the public.
Democrats and Republicans alike can learn from the only other country to roll back the legal right to abortion in the last 15 years.
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi, while Elon Musk shared a link to a site with conspiracy theories.
Nancy Pelosi discussed the violent assault against her husband in a CNN interview that aired just before Trump took the stage at a rally in Ohio.
China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an expanding domestic industry has allowed itself to cut off former dependence on Russia. With heavy state backing, it now competes to sell drones, warplanes and missile defense systems, as well as its staple Cold War-era ground weapons and ammunition.
Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington. Cousins and the Vikings are off to their best start since 2009 after rallying to beat the Commanders 20-17 Sunday. “We’re finding ways to win,” Cousins said.
"This is a difficult process. But what comes first is the suffering experienced by the victims and the recognition of the acts committed," the cardinal said.
Reich, who was hired in 2018, is out in Indy.
Criticism continues to face Netflix "The Crown" Season 5, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
The House Republican leader discussed how Greene's influence may shift in the event of a GOP majority in the chamber.
Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency via GettyAs advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same tim
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal of a lower court's decision upholding the VA's actions denying him several years of benefits, the justices passed up a chance to restrict the power of federal agencies. Buffington's appeal had asked the high court to reconsider a landmark 1984 ruling that gave federal agencies wide latitude in interpreting laws, a form of deference that conservatives have long criticized as handing too much authority to regulatory bodies.
South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift following their 2018 summit, citing a lack of support from his successor. Moon has raised the white Pungsan dogs named "Gomi" and "Songgang" since their arrival in the South and took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May. The dogs are legally categorised as state property belonging to the presidential archives, but Moon's office said he was entrusted as their caretaker under consultations with the archives and the interior ministry, an unprecedented decision.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary won’t back European Union efforts to aid Ukraine with jointly raised funds, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, a stance that comes as Budapest fights with the bloc to access recovery funds held up by a rule-of-law dispute.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to