Nancy Pelosi pays her respects as the late Sen. Diane Feinstein lies in state in San Francisco

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's body lies in state Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall. Rep. Nancy Pelosi paid her respects with Feinstein's family in private before a public viewing. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in San Francisco. Photo courtesy San Francisco Mayor London Breed X account.

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall alongside Feinstein's family in private before a public viewing.

"She was a person of greatness. She was a stateswoman. She always cared and we'll all have so much to say about her," Pelosi said.

Feinstein died Friday at 90.

Feinstein's body was returned to San Francisco from Washington as Mayor London Breed and many dignitaries, firefighters and police officers looked on, some in tears.

Sheriff's officers and firefighters carried her flag-draped coffin into San Francisco City Hall placing it near the center of the rotunda as a spotlight illuminated it.

The desk of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is draped in black and set with white roses as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on federal judge nominations at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feinstein was mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992.

Nancy Pelosi accompanied Feinstein's body aboard a plane from the president's military fleet that touched down in San Francisco Saturday.

The desk of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is draped in black and set with white roses as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., holds a hearing on federal judge nominations at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

A service for Feinstein will be held Thursday in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

Speakers will include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Pelosi. The memorial will be live streamed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's senate seat on an interim basis.