Nancy Pelosi reacts to newly released video of husband's attack

Bodycamera footage of the brutal attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released, and the congresswoman has shared her thoughts on the disturbing video. While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, Pelosi said she has "no intention" of seeing the assault on her husband.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home in October. A man, later identified as David DePape, wielding a hammer, broke into the home and Pelosi called the police. The congresswoman was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

When police arrived, their bodycameras captured the assault on Paul Pelosi. On Friday, the bodycam footage was released, after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep it secret.

In the video, police knock on the front door, which Pelosi answers with DePape standing next to him. Both of them are holding onto the hammer, and after talking to the police for a few seconds, DePape swings it at Pelosi. The police officers charge at DePape and arrest him.

In addition to the bodycamera footage, audio from the 911 call Pelosi made, security footage from cameras set up by Capitol Police outside the home and an interview with DePape conducted by a police officer, were also released on Friday.

The former House speaker has not heard the 911 call, or "the confession," she told reporters Friday, apparently referring to the interview video. "I have not seen the break-in and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life," she said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said her husband "is making progress, but it will take more time." Paul Pelosi's injuries included a fractured skull, which required surgery, and injuries to his arms and hands.

She told reporters that she would not speak further about the case, except to thank people for their support and to inform them of her husband's progress.

The security footage taken outside of the house shows the suspect peering inside from the yard, putting on gloves and using a hammer to smash a window. He then climbs through the window.

DePape allegedly intended to kidnap the longtime Democratic elected official and told officers he wanted to "break her kneecaps," according to authorities.

Authorities also found zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and hallway near the house's front door, "a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal" in the suspect's backpack.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to all six charges he is facing.

Prosecutors played footage from the attack in open court last month during a preliminary hearing, and after several news agencies sought the public release of the material played in court, Murphy ordered the release of the materials earlier this week.

San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson, who represents DePape, said he thought it was "a terrible mistake" to release the video and other evidence in the case.

