Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's latest Twitter insult, saying 'every knock from him is a boost'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that "every knock from him is a boost" from President Donald Trump as he took aim at her on Twitter.

Pelosi responded to a tweet posted by the president just before she appeared on ABC's "This Week" that labeled her "Crazy Nancy."

Trump has a long history of targeting Pelosi with nicknames and insults, but his latest tear came as Pelosi announced that she was preparing to send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed off President Donald Trump's online insults as he took off on another Twitter tear amid developments in the impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi appeared on ABC's "This Week" and host George Stephanopoulos asked her about Trump's Sunday morning tweet that called her "Crazy Nancy" and requested Stephanopoulos press her on the evidence presented in the House Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

The tweet came as the latest in Trump's long track record of attacking the speaker over tweets and public comments, all of which she said result in a "boost."

"It's Sunday morning, I'd like to talk about some more pleasant subjects than the erratic nature of this president of the United States," Pelosi said. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost."

Pelosi then responded to Trump's tweet and previous comments that she is "obsessed" with impeachment, adding that the president was initially fixated on her needing to impeach former President George W. Bush. Initially, Pelosi said she had decided Trump was "not worth" impeachment, but his violation of the Constitution in his contact with Ukraine ultimately "could not be ignored."

"So again, I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection," she said. "When he calls someone crazy he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is."

"Let's be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another," she concluded.

The two articles are centered on Trump's contact with Ukraine, in which he appeared to solicit interference from a foreign government ahead of the 2020 election in exchange for withheld military aid so long as the country investigated former Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow 2020 hopeful, and his son Hunter.

