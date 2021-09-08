Nancy Pelosi said protestors who plan to attend the September 18 rally at the Capitol are 'coming back to praise the people who were out to kill' during the January 6 riot

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pelosi spoke on a range of issues, including the debt ceiling and climate change. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pelosi condemned those who plan to attend a Sept. 18 rally outside the Capitol.

The House Speaker accused them of trying to "praise the people who were out to kill" on January 6.

Authorities are taking security measures in advance, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed those who plan on attending the upcoming rally outside the Capitol, accusing them of "coming back to praise the people who were out to kill" during the January 6 riot.

Capitol Police are preparing security ahead of a right-wing protest in Washington, DC, on September 18, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN. Intelligence officials told the Associated Press members of far-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are expected to attend the rally.

The rally, dubbed "Justice for J6," aims to support the events of January 6 and demand "justice" for suspected rioters criminally charged in the insurrection. Support for the September event also increased following the unveiling of the identity of Capitol Police officer who shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, CNN reported.

In remarks to reporters on Wednesday morning, Pelosi condemned those who intend on protesting outside the Capitol on September 18.

"And now these people are coming back to praise the people who were out to kill, out to kill members of Congress," Pelosi said.

The House Speaker pledged to keep the integrity of the Capitol "intact" but did not go into specifics of security measures law enforcement will take to protect the building.

A Capitol Police spokesperson told Forbes the USCP is "working with our local, state, and federal partners" in preparation for September 18. The DC Metropolitan Police will have an "increased presence around the city where demonstrations will be taking place," spokesperson Brianna Burch told Forbes.

