Nancy Pelosi said she would have fought the Capitol rioters if they found her: 'I'm a street fighter'

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
pelosi shutdown
Nancy Pelosi. Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Nancy Pelosi told USA Today she would've fought the Capitol rioters if they found her on January 6.

  • A mob stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to be evacuated. Some rioters entered Pelosi's office.

  • Pelosi said if they found her, "they would have had a battle on their hands."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she would have fought the Capitol rioters if they found her as they stormed the building.

A mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, forcing lawmakers to evacuate while voting to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Prosecutors have said Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence were targets for the rioters, some of whom said they wanted to kill the pair.

She told USA Today that her security agents managed to evacuate her.

But, when asked what she would have done if that had not happened, she said: "Well, I'm pretty tough. I'm a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands."

She also lifted a foot in a high-heeled shoe, joking, "I would have had these" to use as weapons, USA Today reported.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.

One riot suspect, Richard Barnett, was photographed in Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk during the insurrection. He was also later seen outside the building, appearing to hold a letter belonging to Pelosi.

Pelosi in January said that her staffers had to hide under desks and that she had first wanted to stand her ground before she relented to being escorted to an undisclosed location.

She also said she would "never forgive" the rioters for the "trauma" they caused congressional staff members.

Read the original article on Business Insider

