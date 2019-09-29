Nancy Pelosi says the public backs Trump's impeachment amid new polls

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire appears before the House Intelligence Committee about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump. Pelosi committed Tuesday to launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the majority of Americans supported pursuing impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi's comment comes after multiple recent polls have indicated growing public support for impeachment after a bombshell whistleblower complaint was revealed and House Democrats began mapping subpoenas to take aim at key figures in Trump's circle.

The complaint is centered on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Biden, despite the country's past assertions that the former vice president wasn't involved in any misconduct.

House Democrats are currently probing if Trump pressured foreign officials to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic opponent for his own political gain.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that the tide of public opinion among Americans had turned to support for pursuing impeachment against President Donald Trump after a bombshell whistleblower complaint was revealed.

Pelosi said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas that the public turned towards impeachment after the complaint portrayed the administration's "cavalier attitude" over concerns that Trump had pressured a foreign leader to pursue investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival for the 2020 presidential election.

"In the public, the tide has completely changed, it could change now, who knows, but right now after seeing the complaint and the [Inspector General] report and the cavalier attitude the administration had toward it, the American people are coming to a different decision," Pelosi said.

She said the "Republic" was at stake after a series of major developments had revealed the extent of concern within the administration over Trump's contact with foreign leaders, which she said Democrats were ready to pursue.

"If this activity, this pattern of behavior were to prevail, it's over for the Republic," Pelosi said. "If we have the facts and when we have the facts, we will be ready."

Pelosi's comment comes after multiple recent polls have indicated growing public support for impeachment, adding a swell of support as Democratic lawmakers take aim at key figures in Trump's circle.

The complaint, which was released to the public days after it was reported, is centered on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Biden, despite the country's past assertions that the former vice president wasn't involved in any misconduct.

The call came just days after Trump withheld nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine. Further details on the call were revealed in a memo released by the White House that quotes Trump urging Zelensky to launch an investigation and instructing him to speak with US Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer.

The day after the memo, the whistleblower complaint was publicly released and laid bare the damning charges against Trump in relation to the call.

The complaint said White House officials were "deeply disturbed" by the call in which they said they'd witnessed Trump "abuse his office for personal gain."

Amid the growing details released by the administration, House Democrats are zeroing in on Trump's inner circle as they pursue the impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressured foreign officials to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic opponent for his own political gain.

