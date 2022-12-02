Nancy Pelosi says 'the public has a right to know' what is in Donald Trump's tax returns
Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes former President Donald Trump's tax returns should be released to the public.
President Joe Biden signals willingness to talk with Vladimir Putin about ending war in Ukraine during French president Emmanuel Macron's U.S. visit.
U.S. Space Forces—Central will oversee military space operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.
The KHSAA football state championship games will be played Dec. 2-3 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Wojciech Szczsny's picked up his second penalty kick save against Lionel Messi.
The EU seeks a $60-a-barrel cap on Russian oil, the soccer World Cup gives a jolt to sports betting firms, the Senate passes a measure to avert a nationwide railroad strike, groceries help lift Kroger, and other news to start your day.
The company missed payment on a 2,400 wrapped ether loan, worth $3 million, from a M11 Credit pool on Maple Finance.
Mississippi State football closed its regular season with a big win against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Now, transfer portal season begins.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized on November 29.
The crash is still under investigation.
STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden said he has no immediate plans to contact Vladimir Putin but is prepared to speak with the Russian president if he shows an interest in ending the war in Ukraine, and only in consultation with NATO allies."He's inflicting incredible, incredible carnage on the civilian population of Ukraine. Bombing nurseries, hospitals, children's homes. It's sick what he's doing. But the fact of the matter is I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin. // I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact he is, there is an interest in him deciding he is looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet."Biden spoke on Thursday at a White House news conference after talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The leaders pledged solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's war and vowed to work together to deal with the economic difficulties the conflict has brought.Biden put the onus on ending the war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, squarely on Putin."There's one way for this war to end, the rational way: Putin could pull out of Ukraine, No. 1. It appears he's not going to do that."Macron said the two nations had a shared responsibility to protect democracies on both sides of the ocean and face the direct and indirect consequences of the war in Ukraine together.MACRON: "What is at stake in Ukraine is not very far from here in a small country somewhere in Europe, but it's about our values. And it's about our principles. And it's about what we agreed together in the U.N. charter - protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity."As the leaders met, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said the country's armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in the war so far.In Kherson on Thursday, Ukrainian soldiers patrolled near apartment blocks badly damaged by Russian shelling, as residents vented their fury. "Beasts. When will those Russians die? My God. May Putin die with them. How long could it last, the kids die… ”According to the governor, the renewed shelling again cut off electricity to Kherson… but some residents had no plans to leave. “I was born in Kherson, in Kherson I will die.”
Xi Jinping faces protests across China in response to lockdowns resulting from his zero COVID policy. The president needs an economic turnaround to keep things from getting worse.
Police say a father used the vehicle an alleged car thief left at the scene to track down the assailant and rescue his four children who were sitting in the backseat.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an order blocking the download of TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned social media platform, on state devices.
Twitter’s new CEO has aligned himself with the GOP and welcomed back far right-wing users as Democratic scrutiny escalates.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert says he was just praising Tua Tagovailoa and meant nothing about Jimmy Garoppolo. He called 49ers fans ‘envious.'
Country singer Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021, recently expressed his hope to return to touring in the future.
Russia keeps significant reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups fighting in Ukraine. Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on 1 December Quote: "The enemy is holding reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups of troops on the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhivskyi fronts.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
Disney+ series Willow, a sequel to George Lucas and Ron Howard's 1988 film, is bringing fun and charm to this fantasy adventure with Warwick Davis.