Nancy Pelosi says she will 'never forgive' the Capitol rioters for the 'trauma' they caused Congressional staff and members

Erin Snodgrass
3 min read
nancy pelosi
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi answered a range of questions including comments on a recent flap with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Nancy Pelosi reflected on the January 6 Capitol insurrection in a new USA Today interview Tuesday.

  • The Speaker of the House said she was never "personally afraid" because she had so much security.

  • But many Members of Congress and staffers are still processing the trauma, she told the outlet.

Nancy Pelosi says she wasn't "personally afraid" of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6. But that doesn't mean she plans on forgiving the rioters anytime soon.

In a new interview with USA Today that coincides with the Speaker of the House's 100th day in session, Pelosi discussed the chaos of the Capitol insurrection, as well as the long-lasting impacts on those present.

Pelosi was evacuated from the Capitol campus to a secure off-site location on January 6 as a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol following a "Stop the Seal" rally. During former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said Pelosi was evacuated quickly because some of the rioters had publicly stated their desire to hurt or kill her.

"That's what they were setting out to do," she told USA Today.

But if she hadn't been safely evacuated in time? Pelosi said she wouldn't have gone easily.

"Well, I'm pretty tough. I'm a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands," she told the outlet.

She then reportedly suggested she could have used her four-inch-high stilettos as a weapon.

Though she joked about her own experience, USA Today journalists Susan Page and Ledyard King said the speaker's voice became lower and "more intense" when she discussed the insurrection.

Pelosi told the outlet that her significant security presence made her feel safe during the riot, but she did worry for everybody else present.

"I'll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members," she said, noting that many are still trying to process the ordeal.

"I do think it will have an impact on how people decide to come to work here or stay to work here and the rest," Pelosi said.

She told USA Today that she will soon introduce legislation meant to tighten the Capitol's security and also suggested the possibility of establishing a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack if the 9/11-style commission continues to stall.

"The one thing among our members that is consistent is - we must find the truth," she told the outlet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, the officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop was trained to carry her sidearm on the right side of her duty belt and her Taser on the left. "As I watched the video and listened to the officer's commands," Gannon said, "it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet."