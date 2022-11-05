Nancy Pelosi Speaks Publicly For First Time About Horrific Hammer Attack On Husband

Lee Moran
·1 min read

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a video on Friday in which she addressed the horrific hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, and called on the country to come together.

“It is with a grateful heart I thank you for being here, coming together this morning,” Pelosi said in the video obtained by CNN.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul,” she continued. “It is going to be a long haul but he will be well. It is tragic it happened. Nonetheless, we have to be optimistic.”

Her husband, who underwent surgery for a fractured skull following the assault at the couple’s San Francisco home last week, is “surrounded by a family” which “is a wonderful thing,” the lawmaker added.

Watch the video here:

After reading poetry from Israeli author Ehud Manor, Pelosi said “we need to bring our country together.”

“So, when we are fighting this fight, getting out this vote, let’s do so with the greatest respect for everyone,” she urged.

“Again, I have always said that the arts would bring us together. That is why I quoted that poem. Because we can be inspired,” Pelosi added. “We can laugh, we can cry, we can be inspired. We can share common thoughts and ground and forget our differences. And I find that to be the saving grace.”

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday.

David DePape, 42, has pleaded not guilty on charges related to the home invasion attack that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

