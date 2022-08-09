Nancy Pelosi stands by decision to visit Taiwan, says it was 'worth it'

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday stood by her decision to visit Taiwan last week, answering "it was worth it," despite the actions China has taken since she left the island.

Since Pelosi's controversial trip, China has pulled out of climate talks and has extended threatening military exercises around Taiwan, which have disrupted shipping and air traffic and have raised concerns about the possible conflict in a region vital to global trade.

Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills are not just a rehearsal for invasion of the self-governing island, but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.

Pelosi, who traveled to the island with a congressional delegation, said on NBC's "Today" that China cannot be permitted to isolate Taiwan.

"We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan. They may say to them, you can't go to the World Health Organization, but they're not going to say who can go to Taiwan," the House speaker said.

"And yes, it was worth it. And what the Chinese are doing is what they usually do."

Pelosi also said she had "overwhelming bipartisan support," for her visit. A group of bipartisan legislators expressed their approval for Pelosi's trip Sunday.

When asked by "Today" host Savannah Guthrie whether a "symbolic trip, as important as it may have been," overlooks the other objectives the administration has, Pelosi responded that the visit was "substantial for us to hear the people in the region about our full agenda."

Pelosi questioned what made her trip different when a bipartisan congressional visit to Taiwan in April was ignored.

