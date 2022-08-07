Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has intensified the US and China’s chips showdown. Now the world’s chipmakers may be forced to pick a side

Photo by Handout—Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yvonne Lau
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

This week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Her trip boosted U.S.-Taiwan relations at a time when Washington’s ties with Beijing are becoming increasingly frayed. Pelosi vowed that the U.S. would protect Taiwan’s democratic self-rule. “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains ironclad,” she said in a Wednesday meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Pelosi’s politically-charged Taiwan tour ignited Beijing’s fury. China, which considers Taiwan to be a breakaway territory, denounced Pelosi’s visit as “extremely dangerous” to geopolitical stability. Following Pelosi’s visit, Beijing conducted its largest-ever military drills near Taiwan, encircling the island with live rocket and ballistic-missile fire. On Friday, China announced that it’s halting cooperation and dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate to cross-border crime prevention, illustrating that Beijing is intent on pushing back against the U.S. on what it views as interference in Chinese affairs.

But perhaps most importantly for the business world, the recent events have intensified the growing Sino-American showdown in the global economy’s most vital sector: semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China chips battle, which has already been brewing for years, has now reached a critical crossroads, and experts say that the world’s chipmakers could soon be forced to choose between Washington and Beijing as the two superpowers jostle for technological and economic dominance.

Race to the top 

Washington and Beijing are locked in a fierce race to become the global leader in high-tech industries like artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors. Semiconductor chips, the building blocks that power everything from smartphones, household appliances, to data servers and military equipment, are a primary battleground. Both countries have framed the race to become a chips superpower as critical to their respective national and economic security.

Seven years ago, China launched its ‘Made in China 2025’ blueprint, which outlines its ambitions to dominate advanced technology—including a target to produce 70% of the chips it uses at home by 2025 (though it remains far short of this goal).

Last week, Washington made a big step forward in its efforts to stay competitive. On July 29, Congress passed the CHIPS Act—a landmark legislation that earmarks $52 billion in subsidies for America’s semiconductor sector, which made clear its intentions to shore up its homegrown chip industry. Around $39 billion will be allocated for building new chip fabrication plants (known as fabs) on U.S. soil.

Pelosi’s Taiwan tour may have scored another point for the American team. Her short trip included a vital meeting with Mark Liu, CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)—the world’s biggest and most valuable chipmaker. The firm produces 90% of the world’s leading-edge chips.

So far, TSMC has eschewed taking sides between the two rival countries, because of the importance of both the U.S. and China to its business. But Liu’s meeting with Pelosi signaled a willingness to side with Washington and smashed “any semblance of [TSMC’s] neutrality,” Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan wrote this week.

The culmination of Pelosi’s trip, plus the passage of the CHIPS Act and earlier U.S. export controls that decimated TSMC’s China revenue, has resulted in “an environment where… TSMC’s size and prowess will ensure it remains everybody’s foundry—except China’s,” he wrote.

‘Businesses will have to pick a side’

The culmination of recent events reinforced that businesses could soon be compelled to choose a side in the long-standing tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing.

Beijing’s response to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit—which included trade sanctions on Taiwan—was relatively constrained, Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at research firm Capital Economics, wrote in a Wednesday note. At the moment, China is avoiding any major retaliation because of Taiwan’s importance to the Chinese economy. Electronics make up the biggest share of Taiwanese exports to China, and semiconductors are the single largest product. If Beijing slaps sanctions on Taiwan chipmakers, it would “wreak havoc in Chinese industry [and] may not hurt Taiwan’s producers,” given the heightened chip demand worldwide, Williams wrote.

Still, China’s military display post-Pelosi visit shows that its security interests could supersede global cooperation, Vashistha, founder and CEO of Supply Wisdom, a risk management firm and U.S. Department of Defense’s defense business board, told Fortune. This means that “businesses will have to pick a side, especially when it comes to critical supply chains,” he said.

The Taiwan drama also warned American businesses—chip firms and tech companies alike—that their business relationships with China could be at risk, Paul Rosenzweig, CEO of Red Branch Consulting and former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Policy, told Fortune. 

The U.S. is now considering restricting U.S. chipmaking equipment from being exported to Chinese memory chipmakers, which would be the first by the U.S. to restrict shipments to those producers that don’t have specialized military applications. The move would hurt global chipmakers like South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix, which have memory chip operations in China.

Yet the world’s biggest chipmakers in Taiwan and South Korea are likely inclined to side with the U.S. for a few key reasons, Jon Bathgate, investor at NZS Capital, an investment management firm focused on semiconductors, told Fortune.

The U.S. lags Asia in semiconductor manufacturing, but it remains a global leader in advanced semiconductor design and equipment. The U.S. accounts for over 80% of the world’s chip design equipment, over 50% of the core intellectual property for chip designs,  and around half of the globe’s chip manufacturing equipment, according to the Boston Consulting Group. This means that the chip manufacturing powerhouses in Asia need U.S. designs and hardware to produce high-tech chips. Plus, the majority of these chipmakers’ wholesale customers are U.S.-based. The U.S. for instance, makes up 64% of TSMC’s sales. Those top customers include smartphone giant Apple, which accounts for a quarter of the Taiwanese firm’s revenue.

“This has given the U.S. a lot of leverage relative to China when it comes to advocating for investment and partnership,” Bathgate says.

Some say global chip giants are already pivoting to the U.S. market. The CHIPS Act, which would bar recipients of U.S. government funds from expanding or upgrading their advanced chip capacity in China, have compelled South Korean firms to review their Chinese operations.

They’re “accelerat[ing] the shift from the U.S. to China,” said Kim Young-woo, head of research at SK Securities and a South Korean government advisor on semiconductor policy, in a Financial Times report published earlier this week. “They’ve been rethinking their strategies because of the U.S.-China technology war and they are now tilting further towards the U.S. because of geopolitical risks.”

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is already building a $17 billion fab in Texas—its biggest-ever U.S. investment—while TSMC is spending $12 billion on an Arizona plant. For global chipmakers, the “key driver” for building plants in the U.S. is “continued access to the U.S. market and technologies,” Bathgate says.

But picking a team may not be so easy.

China remains the world’s largest importer of chips and the biggest buyer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. By some accounts, China has spent $100 billion on building its chip industry—and its set to spend even more. Shares of Chinese chipmakers surged this week as investors interpreted Pelosi’s visit as a boon to China’s chipmakers that will spur Beijing to plow more money into homegrown manufacturers.

And despite U.S. pressure on chipmakers to stop investing in China and providing the country with advanced chip technology, companies like TSMC need both U.S. and Chinese markets and will “try hard to avoid being forced to choose sides,” Dexter Roberts, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Asia Security Initiative and author of The Myth of Chinese Capitalism: The Worker, the Factory, and the Future of the World told Fortune. TSMC CEO Liu noted that the company and China still depend on each other, he said in a CNN interview this week.

South Korean and Taiwanese companies had pivoted to China previously because of the cheap costs of manufacturing in the country. These chip giants will be leaning heavily on the CHIPS Act’s subsidies, given the high manufacturing costs in the U.S. But as some experts note, the bill’s subsidies, parcelled out in no more than $3 billion grants, may be insufficient to galvanize chipmakers to shift their supply chains in any meaningful way.

Businesses would incur major costs and disruptions from cutting themselves off from China, Rosenzweig says, meaning that “most companies would be very reluctant to consider a complete break with China.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Recommended Stories

  • US-China tensions: Why is Taiwan a flashpoint?

    Beijing began three days of missile tests near the self-governing island on Thursday, prompting fears of a military crisis in the region.

  • Pelosi’s ‘reckless’ Taiwan visit deepens US-China rupture – why did she go?

    The speaker insisted she was promoting democracy but critics suggest a last hurrah before she loses the gavel in November

  • Taiwanese official says China’s behavior around her country is ‘unprecedented’

    A top Taiwanese official slammed China’s “unprecedented” behavior as dozens of planes this week entered the self-governing island’s air defense identification zone following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan. “China’s behavior is unprecedented,” Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” when she was asked if…

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

    The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people. Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up at military bases as his father served in the Air Force. “My daddy told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington attended by his father and other family members.

  • Proven Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat Fast, Say Fat Experts

    Abdominal fat —also known as visceral or belly fat—is the metabolically "active" fat stored around major organs such as the liver and is linked to serious health conditions such as cancer and diabetes. "Reducing waist size is imperative to reducing your risk of chronic health conditions," says David B. Samadi, MD. "It won't happen overnight but the sooner you begin working on losing your belly fat, the sooner you lower your chance of developing heart disease." Here are five proven ways to get ri

  • Wildfires are destroying California's forest carbon credit reserves -study

    Carbon offsets generated from forests to counteract future climate-warming emissions from California's big polluters are rapidly being depleted as trees are ravaged by wildfire and disease, new research published on Friday suggests. One of California's key policy tools to combat climate change may be falling far short of its goals, the researchers said - raising questions about similar carbon offset programs around the world. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, was conducted by CarbonPlan, a San Francisco-based non-profit that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions.

  • Monks’ role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions

    The protests that drove Sri Lanka's president from office brought together people from across the country’s diverse and sometimes warring ethno-religious groups: Tamils, Muslims, Christians, Sinhala Buddhists and the saffron-robed Buddhist monks who are fixtures of the political scene

  • This Season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Is Painfully Bad

    BravoThe Season 7 premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean, one of several series in the Below Deck TV universe capturing the trials and tribulations of a superyacht crew in the heat of charter season, features diva charter guests, including a sloshed primary who calls his guests “trash,” enjoys well-done steak, and harbors a secret aversion to cinnamon; a pair of deckhands trapped in quarantine; a drag show; a clandestine boatmance between the chef and chief stewardess; and concludes on a cliffhang

  • Blinken Visits Philippines to Boost Alliance Amid China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to bolster America’s alliance with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a two-day visit to Manila as tensions between the US and China spike.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Ja

  • Origins of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan

    The foolish trip of Nancy Pelosi, our speaker of the House of Representatives, to Taiwan recently has raised again the dangerousness of our relationship with the People's Republic of China.

  • Op-Ed: California's never-ending secessionist movement — and its grim ties to slavery in the state

    San Bernardino County may explore seceding from California. Many of the earliest separatists wanted to transform Southern California into a slave state.

  • Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

    Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with the sudden resurrection of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal. And in a counterintuitive turn for the president who has long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience, Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's been publicly playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democrats and the White House hope the run of legislative victories, both bipartisan and not, just four months before the November elections will help resuscitate their political fortunes by showing voters what they can accomplish with even the slimmest of majorities.

  • Nichelle Nichols Remembered by Friend and ‘Star Trek’ Star Dawnn Lewis

    On July 23 at San Diego Comic-Con, Dawnn Lewis shared an impromptu tribute to Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Star Trek star. Lewis, who voices Capt. Carol Freeman on Star Trek: Lower Decks, told 6,500 fans about looking up to Nichols as a child and later sharing a decades-long friendship. Days after that emotional Comic-Con moment, […]

  • Taiwan Vows Not to Bow to Pressure With China Drills Due to End

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan reiterated it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of military drills in the air and seas surrounding the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over

  • Stringy, smelly algae dominates coastline from Cocoa Beach to Sebastian and beyond

    A filamentous algae keeps lapping up in Brevard County.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • A NASA-Backed Study Will Test Ammonia as a Carbon-Free Alternative to Jet Fuel

    The research team will work with a modified Boeing 737 aircraft to test new ammonia-fueled jet engines.

  • Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States. Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Trump PAC formed to push debunked voter fraud claims paid $60K to Melania Trump's fashion designer

    The payments to Hervé Pierre Braillard offer a window into the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for office, is allowed to use his PAC money.