Nancy Pelosi Is Right: Trump’s Criminal Contempt of Congress Is a Constitutional Crisis

“The House of Representatives…shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” —U.S. Constitution (1789)

“…no person can be punished for contumacy as a witness before either house, unless his testimony is required in a matter into which that house has jurisdiction to inquire…” —Kilbourn v. Thompson (1880)

"… neither the doctrine of separation of powers, nor the need for confidentiality of high-level communications, without more, can sustain an absolute, unqualified Presidential privilege of immunity from judicial process under all circumstances…” — United States v. Nixon (1974)

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler and Speaker Nancy Pelosi both say that the stalemate between Congress and the White House over the Mueller Report is a “constitutional crisis.” They’re right, but not completely.

A more aggressive and scholarly argument was made Sunday by Jamie Raskin (D-MD.), a young House member and constitutional scholar. Citing no less than James Madison in The Federalist Papers, he reminded that among our three branches of government “the legislative authority necessarily predominates.” And he quoted Rep. Thaddeus Stevens’ view from 1868, that “the sovereign power of the nation rests in Congress,” and its members stand around the president “as watchmen to enforce his obedience to the law and the Constitution.”

This is hardly the first contentious challenge to Congress’ contempt power. In Donald Trump’s lifetime, we have seen the loyalty cases in the McCarthy era, labor cases investigated by the McClellan Committee, the civil rights contempt of court cases in the JFK and LBJ eras, even a U.S. House of Representatives special investigation of Adam Clayton Powell (I was a counsel to that House Committee and testified as an expert), and now, of course, the ongoing clash over the extent of the powers of Articles I and II of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump Says He Can’t Be Prosecuted. Congress Can Change That.

Congress’ constitutional powers have an interesting history, evolving from the British Parliament which had judicial (Lords) and legislative (Commons) powers. The American colonies adopted many of England’s procedures and exercised the contempt power to compel testimony and protect their dignity, deemed an inherent power of those bodies. Our courts and Congress adopted the contempt power, considering it an inherent necessity for any government body in order to operate efficiently. England’s contempt power included a summary power to jail a person who refused to cooperate with its legislative functions. It is deemed a civil contempt—the contemnor is thought to hold the keys to his jail cell, simply by cooperating.

Pelosi recently reminded in her wry way: “We do have a little jail down in the basement of the Capitol, but if we were arresting all of the people in the administration, we would have an overcrowded jail situation. And I’m not for that…” The DC jail has housed contempt of Congress convicts; one of them (a Hollywood Ten writer who refused to testify before Congress) wrote to me about a cover article I’d written about that jail in The New Republic describing his dreary experiences.

Civil contempt was deemed inherent in courts and Congress and used to be summarily available to judges, still is in some places. I successfully argued a case in the U.S. Supreme Court (US v. Harris), that ruled that the unlimited summary power of contempt by courts was unconstitutional.

Criminal contempt of Congress is governed by a statute, 2 USC 192, “Refusal of witness to testify or produce papers.” When that happens, the Speaker of the House certifies the case to the local U.S. Attorney, who is required to present it to the grand jury. But to complicate matters, the U.S. Attorneys are appointed by the President and their work is administered by the Attorney General. That feature hasn’t frustrated Congress in its use of the congressional contempt power in the past, but is likely to now.

Historians have documented that Congress cited 113 cases for contempt between 1857 and 1949, and then 117 between 1950 and 1952. Since 1955, at least 24 individuals have received citations for criminal contempt of Congress.

Civil contempt cases either produced the testimony or evidence sought, or led to an agreement with Congress that avoided formal citations. The criminal contempt cases are tried like all other crimes in the D.C. federal courts. Contempt of Congress is subject to all constitutional criminal defenses, against self-incrimination and double jeopardy, for example, so Congress’ power is not unlimited. The most challenging defense is the relatively recent claim of executive privilege barring congressional inquiry.