Nancy Pelosi has 'Trump over a barrel' when it comes to potential coronavirus bill

It might be a little while until Congress passes a bipartisan bill to provide relief in the wake of the novel coronavirus spread, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears to have all the leverage, Politico reports. In fact, she may have President Trump "over a barrel."

Pelosi's plan will be to quickly put together a bill with her Democrats' preferred measures like unemployment insurance, food security, paid sick leave, and free COVID-19 testing.









BREAKING: House Democrats plan to introduce bill today on sick leave, UI, food stamps, free testing. Aim to vote tomorrow before recess — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) March 11, 2020

When she brings it to the House, per Politico, she'll essentially be daring Republicans to vote against it. Even if they do, she's also reportedly negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with whom she's cut deals in the past.

It further helps Pelosi's case that there is reportedly overlap between what she and the White House desire, including some kind of paid sick leave program. But, again, Politico notes the administration will have to take the House's lead when ironing out the details.

It won't be a completely smooth process. For example, Politico foresees some holdups over the White House's anticipated stimulus proposal for tourism, hospitality, and transportation business, but for the time being it seems Pelosi has a decent shot at landing what she wants. Read more at Politico.

