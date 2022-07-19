China Warns Taiwan Visit by Pelosi Would Have ‘Grave Impact’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Nicola Beer
    Vice President of the European Parliament
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- China vowed to take a “resolute and strong” response to any Taiwan visit by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, setting the stage for a possible showdown over the reported landmark trip.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pelosi’s plan to lead a delegation to Taipei next month, which was reported by the Financial Times, would have a “grave impact” on US-China ties, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday. China had issued a similar warning about a planned Pelosi visit in April, before she contracted Covid-19 and canceled the trip.

“China firmly opposes this as it will have a grave impact on the political foundation of bilateral relations,” Zhao told a regular news briefing in Beijing. “If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. All the ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US side.”

No sitting US speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich traveled to the island in 1997.

The warning comes as top aides to US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping engage in talks in preparation for a possible conversation between the two leaders. China regularly protests foreign officials’ visit to Taipei as a violation of diplomatic agreements to avoid formal recognition of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan to signal its displeasure with past high-profile visits. Hu Xijin, a commentator and former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said in a tweet Tuesday that Pelosi “will also bear historical responsibility for possibly triggering a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait.”

Taipei has seen wave of such trips in recent years, as the US and others push back against an isolation campaign by Beijing. Xi is seeking to pressure Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen over her refusal to accept that both sides are part of “one China.”

On Tuesday, European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer began a three-day visit to Taipei -- leading the most senior EU legislative delegation to visit Taiwan. Beer told reporters after her arrival that the “family of democracies” need to support Taiwan after China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s opposition and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

No ‘Blind Eye’

“We won’t have a blind eye on China’s threat to Taiwan,” Beer said. “Europe was late for Hong Kong. We won’t be late for Taiwan. There is no room for Chinese aggression in democratic Taiwan. For the moment, we witness war in Europe. We do not want to witness war in Asia. And so now it’s the moment to stand firm on the side of Taiwan.”

Zhao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the European parliament’s actions had “poisoned the atmosphere” of EU-China ties. “We urge the EU side to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, be prudent on Taiwan related issues to avoid serious disruptions to bilateral relations,” he said.

China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated its efforts to shore up relations with the EU. Top European leaders haven’t responded to an invitation from Xi to meet him later this year in Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Zhao dismissed the SCMP report on Tuesday, calling it “fake news.”

Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was also in Taiwan this week as part of a trip backed by the Atlantic Council. In Taipei, Esper said it was time to move away from the US’s policy of “strategic ambiguity,” in which generations of Washington policymakers have avoided a clear commitment to defend Taiwan from any Chinese attack.

“The greatest challenge facing the democracies in the West today is not in Russia. It is here in Asia, where China continues to challenge the rule-based international order that threatens freedom-loving people throughout the region,” Esper said. “Taiwan is on the front lines of this epic contest.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ANA inks order with Boeing for 737 Max jets, 777X freighters

    The order, which includes the firm purchase of 737 Max 8 jets, was announced on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow.

  • Wild Rift's first season a success, but could have been better: Riot's Leo Faria

    Yahoo Esports SEA spoke with Leo Faria, Director of Esports for Wild Rift at Riot Games. He shares his thoughts on the first year of Wild Rift as an esports title.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • France to pay $10 billion to take full control of EDF

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's government is offering to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to take full control of EDF, in a buyout deal that gives it a free hand to run Europe's biggest nuclear power operator as it grapples with a continent-wide energy crisis. The finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would offer EDF's minority shareholders 12 euros per share, a 53% premium to the closing price on July 5, the day before the government announced its intention to fully nationalise the debt-laden group. EDF shares, which resumed trading on Tuesday after a one-week suspension pending details of the government buyout plan, had jumped 15% to 11.80 euros by 0836 GMT.

  • Russians spent $78 million on missile strikes on the city of Dnipro, says Dnipropetrovsk regional official

    Each of the six Kh-101 missiles that invading Russian forces launched at the city of Dnipro on July 15 costs about $13 million, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk reported via Facebook on July 16.

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Biden names board to help end freight railroad and union contract disputes

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday named the members of an emergency board tasked with helping resolve disputes between freight rail carriers and their unions, the White House said. Biden signed an order on Friday ahead of a deadline to intervene in nationwide U.S. railroad labor talks covering 115,000 workers or open the door to a potential strike or lockout that could threaten an already fragile economy and choke supplies of food and fuel. Biden named Ira F. Jaffe https://www.law.gwu.edu/ira-f-jaffe to chair the presidential emergency board.

  • Biden Lashes Out at Reporters over MBS-Fist-Bump Coverage: ‘Talk About Something That Matters’

    President Biden on Sunday lashed out at reporters who asked if he regretted his fist bump with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Crypto market cap regains $1 trillion ahead of Ethereum merge, bankruptcy proceedings

    For the first time in 5 weeks, the total market capitalization for crypto assets climbed above $1 trillion as of Monday morning.

  • Tim Tebow announces top-five SEC quarterbacks in 2022

    Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow announces his top-five SEC quarterbacks in 2022.

  • US debt held by China drops to lowest in 12 years

    The total U.S. debt held by China has reportedly dropped to its lowest rate in 12 years, according to data released by the Treasury Department. The data published Monday found that China’s holding of U.S. debt dropped to $980.8 billion in May, down $23 billion since April. As of now, Japan is the leading holder…

  • Italy Enters Crunch Week With Draghi’s Government on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi is under mounting pressure to reverse his pledge to resign as soon as this week and avoid throwing Italy into chaos as economic warning signs are building.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe former European Central Bank chie

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Hang Out on a Lake in Matching Neon Looks

    Hailey and Justin Bieber can't stop, won't stop coordinating their Idaho vacation outfits.

  • China's Tianjin halts some businesses in fresh COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A handful of COVID-19 infections have forced the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin to shut many entertainment venues and some kindergartens and tutoring agencies, the latest big city to fight nascent clusters. Tianjin, with a population with over 12 million and home to factories linked to Boeing and Volkswagen, reported 11 domestically transmitted infections for Monday after around a week of zero cases, official data showed on Tuesday. Tianjin Port Co Ltd, which manages the port's cargo loading and unloading businesses, is operating normally, a representative said on Tuesday.

  • Former Martin County parks and rec supervisor spared prison after paying $60,000 in restitution

    Bryan Buxton pleaded no contest to 15 charges of giving false information to a pawnbroker, dealing in stolen property and uttering a forged instrument

  • Army veteran who lived on JBLM sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

    A 40-year-old Army veteran, who most recently lived on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was sentenced Monday to 225 months in prison for sexual contact with a child under 12 and sexual abuse of a child who was left his care, according to a release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said the crime “was horrendously serious,” adding that the victim endured “unimaginable terror” and “repeated violence over a long period of time.” While Wilcher is a veteran, his spouse is an active-duty enlisted Army soldier whom he lived with on Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii between 2015 and 2018 and on JBLM between Oct. 1, 2018, and May 21, 2019, according to court records that were filed.

  • Stellantis to end Jeep production in China after failing to take control of GAC joint venture

    Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, will stop building Jeep vehicles in China and has agreed to terminate an unprofitable joint venture with GAC Group amid stiff competition in the world's largest car market. The decision, which will result in a non-cash impairment charge of €297 million (US$301 million), was made after Stellantis failed to take a majority stake in GAC Fiat Chrysler. It also represents a shift in Stellantis' China strategy, which will see the company focus on electric vehicles (

  • Seattle man charged with assault, hate crime for attacks on 3 Asian women

    A man is facing hate crime and assault charges after allegedly attacking multiple Asian women in downtown Seattle last week. Michael John Allen, 40, was charged with fourth-degree assault for hitting one of the women in the back of her head while yelling expletives at her in the 500 block of Olive Way on July 11, according to King County prosecutors. The victim reportedly told Seattle police that the attack was “unprovoked.”

  • Buffett-backed Nubank growing faster than expected in Mexico -CEO

    Nubank, Latin America's largest fintech, is growing faster than expected in Mexico, Chief Executive David Velez said in an interview. “We thought it would be hard to beat the growth we had in Brazil in Mexico, and we now see Mexican ops beating Brazil metrics.” In a year and a half, Nu Mexico reached 2.1 million customers, equivalent to 2.2% of the country's total adult population.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard Market Neutral Fund Inv A+ (B+) Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal ...