Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan despite warnings of retaliation from the Chinese government
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite harsh warnings of Chinese retaliation and escalating Washington-Beijing tensions.
Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan, a U.S. Navy official told o Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday with a clear message for China, saying the U.S. commitment to a democratic Taiwan is more important than ever. In a visit that drew immediate condemnation from Beijing, Pelosi became the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House in 25 years. "Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.
China warned its military would not "sit idly by" if Pelosi visited Taiwan amid already soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on Tuesday called China’s threats over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan a “bluff.” Gingrich said on “Fox & Friends” that he dealt with a similar situation when he visited China and Taiwan in 1997. Gingrich was the last House Speaker to visit the self-governing island. He said…
BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night. Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night. The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missile test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, amid warnings from China not to do so. Beijing claims the self-ruling island as part of its territory, and Mrs. Pelosi’s visit marks the highest-level trip there by a U.S. government official in 25 years. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP