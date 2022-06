Nancy Pelosi vows to fight for Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court decision

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk. "It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after the ruling, which he said was taking the country back 150 years. Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose.