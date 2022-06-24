Nancy Pelosi vows to fight for Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court decision
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade "outrageous and heart-wrenching."
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk. "It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after the ruling, which he said was taking the country back 150 years. Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose.
The latest Supreme Court case challenging the constitutional right to an abortion is one step in series of legal challenges aiming to allow individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure. (June 23)
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
As multiple states are poised to ban abortion should the Supreme Court allow it, women across broad swaths of the country will face a similar dilemma.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she would work to make abortion rights a top issue for voters in the midterm elections, shortly after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
At a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling that legalized abortion. Pelosi blamed Republicans for the ruling and said, “American women today have less freedom than their mothers.”
Politicians and lawmakers immediately reacted following the Supreme Court's official ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision.