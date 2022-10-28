Nancy Pelosi's Husband Attacked in a 'Violent Assault' at Home, Suspect Identified

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28, a spokesman for Pelosi announced.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement on Oct. 28. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Hammill. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

San Francisco’s chief of police, William Scott, said in a press conference on Oct. 28 that the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David Depape, who is also being treated at a hospital.

Sources familiar with the incident told NBC News that the intruder yelled "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The assailant confronted Paul Pelosi, demanding to know where his wife was, according to the sources.

The Associated Press reports Paul Pelosi "suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body," according to sources who spoke to the agency on the condition of anonymity.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in the statement.

Scott says that Depape will be booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies.

The San Francisco Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police are conducting a joint investigation of the incident, according to an FBI statement to NBC News.

The attack comes two weeks before the midterm elections.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com