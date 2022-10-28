Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul 'violently assaulted' after attacker broke into their home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” early Friday morning in their San Francisco home when an assailant broke into the residence, according to a statement from her office.

Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving medical care and is expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.

The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault.

The assailant is in custody and an investigation is ongoing into the motivation for the attack.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

This is a developing story. USA TODAY will continue to update

