Paul Pelosi, Husband Of The House Speaker, Was "Severely Beaten" By An Intruder Breaking Into Their San Francisco Home

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right), with her husband Paul Pelosi (center), attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul lead by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica. Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by a person who broke into their home in San Francisco early on Friday, her office said.

The suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home, sources familiar with the matter told the AP. The speaker, one of the most powerful Democrats in the country, was not at home during the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was "severely beaten" with a hammer, suffering trauma to his head and body, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation, the AP reports.

He "is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson, said.

Authorities responded to a report of a home break-in at 2:27 a.m., a San Francisco Police spokesperson said, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The United States Capitol Police said it is assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police in their investigation.

Capitol Police said the speaker was in Washington, DC with her security detail at the time.

The Pelosis, who have been married for 59 years since 1963, own a three-storey red brick house in San Francisco.

The residence has been targeted by protesters in the past. In January last year, the home was vandalized with fake blood and what appeared to be a pig's head, as well as messages on the garage door.

This story is developing. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

BuzzFeed News