Nancy Snow: 'Better Conversations' can help bridge divides, build empathy, promote civility

How can community efforts promote empathy and civility? “Better Conversations,” a program aimed at bridging divides, building empathy and promoting civility, is hosted at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. The Better Conversations program aligns with the mission of the memorial museum, which was created in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing after a series of discussions helped to heal those affected by that tragic event.

Today, multiple traumas affect our abilities to relate positively to one another. As we continue to experience polarization, we see more and more of these initiatives springing up and garnering funding from philanthropical organizations. Better Conversations is supported by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, but other major foundations, such as the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust, are also funding programs that seek to find ways to bridge divides.

The conversations and events these funders promote will likely be difficult. Participants could become uncomfortable as they honestly confront their own biases. It is important for anyone who experiences discomfort to “sit with” their discomfort, reflect on why they’re uncomfortable, and hopefully, move past it. Developing empathy for people who threaten, frighten or offend us is no mean feat. It is far too easy and common to write off or ignore these people. We need to work to empathize with them.

According to one construal, empathy is feeling what another is feeling. If you feel sad, I, empathizing with you, also feel sad. And so on. Empathy is not only a matter of feeling, however. Complex forms of empathy can entail that I’m able to simulate, not only emotionally, but also, cognitively, what you’re feeling and undergoing. This requires the ability to identify with another. If I can identify with you or what you’re going through, this can help me to enter into your experience.

How can I identify with others who threaten, frighten or offend me? One way is by having structured interactions in a safe space, as Better Conversations promises to provide. We need to encounter people in environments that are conducive to building trust and coming to see them as more than merely negative individuals. An offensive person, for example, is probably not always offensive to everyone. They also have roles and relationships similar to ours. They are someone’s child, parent, sibling, friend and so on. They are like us in many respects. We are all probably more similar than we are different. It’s up to those of us who seek to empathize across divides to identify with others if and when we can, and to reach out in civil and respectful ways to make connections.

All of this requires several virtues. Open-mindedness is a case in point. We need to be open to connecting with others across divides, to listening to them and taking them seriously. We also need to be humble, to understand that we could lack important knowledge of who the other is, of what makes that person “tick.” Far more could be said about this, but surely, listening to others in a conversational setting is a promising way to start building bridges and promoting understanding and empathy.

Nancy Snow

Nancy E. Snow is a professor of philosophy at the University of Kansas. She formerly was a philosophy professor at the University of Oklahoma and director of the Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Better Conversations' can help bridge divides, promote civility