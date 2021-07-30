Nanjing: New virus outbreak worst after Wuhan, says China state media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medical staff take samples for nucleic acid testing at the nucleic acid testing site of Nanjing No.29 Middle School Shogunate Branch in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China
Officials have begun citywide testing in Nanjing

A Covid outbreak first discovered in the Chinese city of Nanjing has spread to five provinces and Beijing, with state media calling it the "most extensive contagion after Wuhan".

Almost 200 people have been infected since the virus was first detected at the city's busy airport on 20 July.

All flights from Nanjing airport will be suspended until 11 August, said the Global Times quoting a source.

Officials also began city-wide testing amid criticism for their "failure".

All 9.3 million of the city's residents, including those visiting, will be tested, said Xinhua news.

Officials believe the current outbreak is linked to the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus and has spread further due to the fact that it was detected at a busy airport.

The airport management has been rebuked, with a senior disciplinary body of the Communist Party saying it had "problems such as lack of supervision and unprofessional management".

Testing has shown that the virus has now spread to at least 13 cities including Chengdu and the capital Beijing.

However, experts quoted by the Global Times said they believed the outbreak was still at an early stage and could be controlled.

Local officials in Nanjing said that seven of those infected are in critical condition. The new spike in cases has led some on Chinese social media to speculate about whether the Chinese vaccines are working against the Delta variant.

It is unclear if those infected were vaccinated.

A number of South East Asian countries relying on Chinese vaccines have recently announced they will use other jabs.

China has so far managed to keep the virus largely under control by closing borders and moving quickly to stamp out local outbreaks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

    China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing. Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

  • China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

    Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, has ordered tens of thousands to stay home and is carrying out mass testing while experts look for the source of the virus.

  • U.S. voices concern over harassment of media covering China floods

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is "deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists" covering recent floods in China's Henan province, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday. China's harsh rhetoric toward news it perceives as critical "has provoked negative public sentiment leading to tense, in-person confrontations and harassment" of journalists, Price said in a statement. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China Bans Germany’s Guangzhou Consulate From Social Media for Post About LGBTQ Film Festival

    Top Chinese social media platform Weibo has banned the official account of the German consulate in Guangzhou for “violating community standards” after it posted information about a LGBTQ film festival jointly hosted with 16 other foreign governments. The ban, which has now been in effect for more than two full days, was instated after nationalist […]

  • Hong Kong crowd booing China's anthem sparks police probe

    Police are investigating an incident where hundreds jeered while watching an Olympics broadcast.

  • Blinken meets 'representative' of Dalai Lama in message to China

    NEW DELHI — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a subtle show of solidarity with the Dalai Lama, continuing a theme of U.S. and Indian support for exiled Tibetan Buddhists as Chinese Communist officials celebrate their control over the repressed minority.

  • The Party’s assault on the private sector is roiling China’s billionaire ranks

    The Party’s increasing distrust of the private sector is making it harder to stay a Chinese billionaire.

  • Chinese embassy blasts 'ugly' Reuters for using 'shameless' photo of gold medalist

    China’s state-run newspaper also published a story accusing some Western media outlets of unfairly targeting the country in their Olympic coverage.

  • US beats Australia, China reaches quarterfinals in rugby 7s

    Cheta Emba finished off an attacking move with a powerful burst, Abby Gustaitis scored the clincher and the United States became the first team to beat defending champion Australia in Olympic women's rugby sevens competition on Friday. The American players hugged and exchanged high-fives after rallying from 12 points down in the second half to edge the 2016 gold medalists 14-12, topping Pool C. China also advanced from the group behind the U.S. and Australia, with some players sobbing as they discovered their 29-0 win over Japan was enough to reach the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-place teams.

  • First batch of U.S. donated Pfizer vaccines arrives in Thailand

    Thailand received its first batch of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date. Since April, Thailand has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, pushing hospitals in the capital Bangkok to the brink. "Our government noticed how quickly the Delta variant has been spreading in this country and the severe conditions that are being faced right now by your health workers," U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Thailand Michael Heath told a news conference.

  • Asian stocks fall again as China woes top upbeat recovery outlook

    Equities fell in Asia on Friday morning, setting them up to end a volatile week on a negative note as China's regulatory crackdown continued to spook investors.

  • Children remain unvaccinated as delta variant surges, prompting back-to-school concerns

    With the COVID-19 delta variant surge once again prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend masks indoors for teachers and other vaccinated school employees, many parents are left wondering if the new landscape of the pandemic means it's safe for their still-unvaccinated young children to return to school this fall. Early in the pandemic, epidemiologic data showed parents a reassuring trend: children were less likely to be infected and more likely to have mild infections. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown that children have made up a higher proportion of overall COVID-19 infections over the past couple of weeks.

  • Board chairman of Florida program accused of denying aid to disabled children quits

    The leader of the governing body of Florida’s birth injury compensation fund resigned Wednesday, part of an exodus of board members that has brought a near-complete overhaul of the board’s governance.

  • Fed up with the U.S., Ukraine cuts deals with China and goes mum on Uyghurs

    Without explanation, Ukraine took its signature off a statement asking China to let observers into Xinjiang to investigate allegations of persecution of Uyghurs.

  • Cleanup Underway in China's Jiangsu Province as Typhoon In-Fa Weakens, Moves North

    Typhoon In-Fa brought heavy rainfall to China’s Jiangsu province as up to 300 millimeters (about 11.8 inches) of accumulation was reported by Tuesday, July 27.This footage released by Jiangsu Fire shows floodwater drainage efforts across the province.The first clip shows flooded streets in Nanjing city’s Lishui district on Tuesday night, the fire department wrote in a caption.The second clip shows an underground parking structure in Danyang, Zhenjiang city, flooded to its entrance on Wednesday, according to Jiangsu Fire.The eastern coast of China was still feeling the effects of Typhoon In-Fa, which weakened into a tropical depression early Wednesday morning as it was expected to travel north, weather officials reported. Credit: Jiangsu Fire via Storyful

  • Olympics-Zhu leads China one-two in women's trampoline

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Zhu Xueying led a China one-two on the women's trampoline at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, as Canada's Rosie MacLennan was denied a golden hat-trick. Zhu grabbed gold with a score of 56.635 with compatriot Lui Lingling, the 2014 world champion, just .285 behind to snatch silver. Britain's Bryony Page, silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, collected the bronze ahead of MacLennan, Olympic champion in 2012 and 2016.

  • Will Millennials and Gen Z Have Enough Money To Retire?

    Older sets love to talk about millennials like they're spring chickens who have yet to step out into the big, mean world. But the oldest millennials are in their 40s. They're putting money into 529...

  • Biden nominates Huawei prosecutor for key China export post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutor Thea Kendler, an attorney on the criminal case against China's Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, will be nominated for a Commerce Department post vital to controlling exports to China, the White House said on Wednesday. Kendler, an attorney in the Justice Department's national security division, will be nominated as assistant secretary for export administration at the Commerce Department. Kendler is expected to work under Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, who was nominated on July 13 to be the Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, a position central to the U.S.-China tech battle.

  • China Stocks Slip as Traders Price a New Reality in Wild Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell on Friday, rounding off a volatile week for investors struggling to price in Beijing’s tightening regulatory grip after a rout pushed the nation’s key equity index to the brink of a bear market.The CSI 300 index pared loss to 0.8% in afternoon trading, led by consumer and financial shares, reversing Thursday’s gain. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index, which earlier this week saw its biggest two-day loss since 2008, dropped 1.9%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell as

  • COVID-19 surge evident inside Missouri hospital

    Daryl Barker opposed getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Then he ended up in a Missouri intensive care unit. It’s a scenario playing out time and again at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where more than 20 people have died this month. (July 29)