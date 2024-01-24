Nannies are not just for the wealthy, say campaigners

Families who employ nannies could be excluded from the Prime Minister’s flagship policy - Manu Vega/Moment RF

Nannies are not just for the wealthy, employment experts have said, as they face exclusion from Rishi Sunak’s free childcare scheme.

The Prime Minister’s flagship policy will offer working parents of two-year-olds 15 hours of care a week from April, while those with children up to the age of four will receive 30 hours a week.

However, the scheme has come under criticism in recent days amid reports that a staffing crisis in the nursery sector, as well as delays to funding packages, risk jeopardising the rollout.

It has now emerged that amid the recruitment crisis, a loophole in the scheme means families who employ nannies could be excluded.

The Department for Education lists nannies as an approved childcare provider. Nannies are hired on a full or part-time basis by families to come into their homes and help to look after their children.

Nannies and au pairs are classified as “home childcarers” who look after children in the family home. They can look after children from two different families at the home of one. If they take on a third family they are classed as a childminder and have to register with Ofsted.

Nannies do not have to register with Ofsted, but can voluntarily pay to do so in order for parents to receive help with childcare costs, according to the DfE.

In June 2022, 8,820 nannies officially registered with Ofsted. But according to Statista, an estimated 58,400 nannies worked in the UK in 2023.

Campaigners have said that unregistered nannies should not be excluded from the scheme because they are often a more affordable and accessible childcare option compared with nurseries.

Matthew Mason, the founder of nanny-finding platform Army of Nannies, said: “The question for us is why aren’t nannies included in this proposal, because they are caring for an awful lot of children.

“I think there’s a big misnomer that it’s only wealthy families that can afford nannies – that’s just not the case.

“Families are making huge sacrifices in order to find the right childcare and actually when you look at the cost of the nursery to the cost of a nanny, if you have a nanny share arrangement, where two families come together and one nanny cares for the children at the same time, those families can share the wage and it can be quite affordable.

“So it’s actually a really credible option for a lot of families, and they’re being excluded from this scheme.”

Nanny employment experts Nannytax campaigns for them to be included in the Government’s free childcare schemes. A statement on its website reads: “Families who hire nannies can already use the Tax-Free Childcare scheme towards their childcare costs – providing the nanny is registered with Ofsted – so we see no good reason why the 30-hour free childcare scheme shouldn’t be accessible to these families, too.”

No 10 insisted on Monday that the free childcare plan will go ahead in April after it was reported by the Times that delays to funding packages and issues with IT risked jeopardising the rollout.

Asked about the reports, Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, told Times Radio: “Yes, it will go ahead and I am pleased you talked about it as a flagship policy because what we are doing is the biggest reform of childcare that we have seen.

“And we, the Conservatives and the Government, have a plan to enable parents to go back to work, where they want to, to get free childcare.

“This is really, really important to ensure that women and men and parents as a whole can go back to work if they want to and yes, there have been some issues but my understanding is that those are being resolved by temporary fixes.”

Families left ‘in limbo’

Despite such assurances, early years leaders are warning that families have been left “in limbo” as many nurseries, pre-schools and childminders in England are still unable to confirm whether they can offer places under the scheme.

Several councils have not yet published their funding rates, with some local authorities not planning to confirm their final funding rates with childcare providers until March.

The delays could see eligible parents unable to benefit from the scheme from April.

As of Wednesday morning, six of 20 local authorities in England, said they had sent out their final funding rates to providers.

Some local authorities have issued proposed funding rates to settings but they have not been formally approved, while others have not started the consultation process on rates.

The Department for Education was contacted for comment.

