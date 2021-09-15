17 Job Recruiters Who Somehow Thought They Could Demand Extra Work For Less Than Minimum Wage
1. This job that expected to pay someone with a DOCTORATE between $16-$18 an hour:
2. This job looking for a manager to oversee a small team for $7 an hour:
Nice wage from ChoosingBeggars
3. This job expecting someone to write a whole novella filled with "world-building lore" in a month or less for $65 total.
4. This job expecting to find someone with a Master's degree who is willing to create programs, work on projects, work Saturdays, and more for $15.90 an hour:
5. This personal ad searching for someone to dig up their driveway for $300:
$300 for the privilege to do the manual labor of removing her driveway? What a deal! from ChoosingBeggars
6. This parent looking for a nanny who is down to take care of their kids, clean their house, and prepare meals for $4 an hour:
Less than 4 dollars an hour, but you can bring your own kids!!! Just make sure you tidy up. from ChoosingBeggars
7.I guess the above person isn't as bad as this person looking for a nanny to work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for $3 an hour:
8.This YouTuber searching for a personal assistant who can create, respond to messages, craft statements, update briefings and more for $10 an hour:
9.This every day Joe searching for a personal driver in exchange for $20 bucks toward gas money every week:
10. This director in search of a full crew who was willing to be paid in ~experience~:
I want a full crew of experienced filmmakers, own equipment preferred, "you should expect overall zero-budget project with no pay" from ChoosingBeggars
11. This homeowner who managed to brag about having a large house while also saying they aren't willing to pay the going rate to take care of it:
I can afford a big house but don't want to pay much for cleaning. Can pay under the table to save extra. from ChoosingBeggars
12. This listing for a part-time job that somehow also requires 24 hours of availability every day:
13. This product developer is in search of a PhD student who has been published in a journal and can do the heavy-lifting research work for about $14 an hour:
14. This Chicagoan looking for a caregiver who can provide a room in their home, a private bathroom, someone to do their laundry, and drive them around for $1,200 a month:
15. This football club in need of a content strategist and creator who will be offered the high price of experience and a bus pass:
Come work for a Championship football club, for no pay and we'll pay your bus pass from ChoosingBeggars
16. This place looking for a mechanic with five years of professional experience who is willing to work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $9 an hour:
17. And finally, another "influencer" searching for someone who can revitalize their Instagram account with 2-3 posts or videos per day for $FREE:
We see this everyday...another youtuber looking for free work...don't they know/realise reality!! from ChoosingBeggars
If you're comfortable sharing, tell us about the wildest job listing you've ever seen in the comments!
H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars.