‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LINDSEY BAHR
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist
  • Michelle Monaghan
    Michelle Monaghan
    American actress
  • Anna Diop
    Senegalese-born actress

A drama about an undocumented nanny in New York City, a documentary about three exiled dissidents from Tiananmen Square and another doc about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. Winners were announced Friday evening in a virtual ceremony.

“Nanny,” from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu and starring Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan, won the Grand Jury Prize in the drama category for its depiction of a Senegalese immigrant working for a wealthy family in New York City. The top jury prize for documentary went to Ben Klein and Violet Columbus for “The Exiles,” in which a documentary filmmaker attempts to finish a film she started in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square massacre.

“Navalny,” a late, secret addition to the competition, won the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award. Daniel Roher’s thrilling film tracks the Russian opposition leader as he recovers in Berlin after being poisoned.

The audience award for U.S. dramatic film went to Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starring Dakota Johnson as the young mother of a teenage daughter who, on the bar mitzvah circuit, forms a unique relationship with a recent college graduate.

Grand jury prize winners in the world cinema category include “Utama,” about an elderly couple in Bolivia, and “All That Breathes,” a documentary about brothers in Delhi fighting to protect the bird known as the Black Kite. World cinema audience awards went to “Girl Picture,” a Finnish coming-of-age movie about three girls and “The Territory,” a documentary about the seizure of an area of the Amazon rainforest and those fighting for the land.

“Today’s awards represent the determination of visionary individuals, whose dynamic work will continue to change the culture and create discourse throughout the year,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “This year’s entire program has proven that no matter the context, independent storytelling remains a pivotal tool in expanding critical dialogues, and these stories will and must be shared.”

Several of last year’s Sundance award winners remain in the Oscars conversation, including “CODA,” “Flee,” “Hive” and “Summer of Soul.”

The award-winning films will screen on the Sundance online platform on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will go on sale starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

“Whether you watched from home or one of our seven satellite screens, this year’s Festival expressed a powerful convergence; we were present, together, as a community connected through the work,” said Tabitha Jackson, the director of the Sundance Film Festival. “And it is work that has already changed those who experienced it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC Mayor's office asks New Yorkers who came in contact with Palin to get tested for COVID-19

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams's (D) office has asked New Yorkers who have come in contact with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to get tested for COVID-19.A City Hall spokesperson urged "any New Yorker who came into contact with Ms. Palin to get tested," according to local news site Gothamist."Just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive...

  • Woman killed in Des Moines car crash Sunday identified by police

    A woman died Thursday from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle car crash on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, according to Des Moines police.

  • Danielle Collins credits grand slam run to upbringing on Florida’s public courts

    Collins plays her first grand slam final against the home favourite.

  • Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal

    Apple has closed the biggest deal of the virtual 2022 Sundance Film Festival, securing worldwide rights to the Cooper Raiff-directed Cha Cha Real Smooth for about $15 million. The streamer has been the front-runner for the picture since it premiered January 23 in the US Dramatic Competition category. Starring Raiff and Dakota Johnson, the pic […]

  • "I'm greedy": Ex-sober home operator remorseless in testifying against doctor

    The star witness in the healthcare fraud trial made no apologies for exploiting people struggling with addiction and claims the Palm Beach psychiatrist was accomplice.

  • New Winter Olympics monobob event could give U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor her first gold

    U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, is looking for her first gold in what will be her fourth Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Background: Meyers Taylor, who grew up in Douglasville, Georgia, is one of 12 U.S. athletes competing in Beijing to have already competed in at least three Games. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She medaled in all three so far getting one Bronze medal and two silvers, but is still searching for her first gold.Meyers Taylor i

  • Biden urges Congress to act now on Equal Rights Amendment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to immediately enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and formally protect women's rights nearly a century after lawmakers first raised them. In a statement, Biden urged Congress "to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA," saying recent legal analysis showed there was nothing preventing lawmakers from acting. The Democratic president's call comes amid jostling over the deadline to enact the ERA, which passed Congress in 1972 with a 1982 deadline to be enacted if 38 state legislatures voted to approve.

  • Eastern Connecticut power outages, cancellations, and snow updates for Saturday's blizzard

    The National Weather Service predicts over a foot of snow for Eastern Connecticut, and local power companies are warning of possible power failures.

  • Your Daily DogScope for January 28, 2022

    Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for January 27, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Chinese ambassador calls Taiwan 'the biggest tinderbox,' warning it could lead to 'military conflict' between China and the US

    China's ambassador to the United States talked openly about the prospect of war with the US over Taiwan, long a point of friction.

  • 'Freedom Convoy' of Truckers Bound for Ottawa Passes Through New Brunswick

    A convoy of truck drivers crossing Canada to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border travel was in New Brunswick on Thursday, January 27, as it drove toward Ottawa.As of January 15, Canada has required truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or face a two-week quarantine period when crossing back into Canada from the US.From January 22, the US Department of Homeland Security has required “non-US individuals” to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination when entering the country through land ports and ferry terminals at both the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders.Emily Ternoey says this footage shows supporters of the truckers gathered along a highway in Moncton, New Brunswick.The convoy was expected to reach Ottawa on January 29, local media reported.The Canadian Trucking Alliance trade group said in a statement that “the vast majority” of Canadian truckers are vaccinated and that it “strongly disapproves” of the convoy protest. Credit: Emily Ternoey via Storyful

  • Biden and Zelenskyy speak amid Russia's military buildup

    President Biden later tweeted a continuation of Washington's hard line toward Moscow, saying the U.S. "will respond decisively — along with our Allies and partners — if Russia further invades Ukraine."

  • ‘Jihad Rehab’ Filmmaker Insists Her Sundance Doc Isn’t Islamophobic (Exclusive)

    Sundance 2022: "This film seeks to challenge stereotypes," documentarian Meg Smaker says after drawing online fire for her portrait of three former Yemeni detainees

  • U.S. Northeast braces for blizzard bringing up to 2 feet of snow

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A powerful Nor'easter was forecast to hammer New England and the Middle Atlantic region this weekend with up to two feet of snow, bringing the potential for coastal flooding, power outages and significant travel woes. The storm was developing as a low pressure system off the Southeast coast and was expected to gain in intensity as it moves up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said. The NWS issued a blizzard warning for the Boston metropolitan area and its nearly 4.9 million residents on Friday.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 28, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • U.S. announces 20,000 additional H-2B visas -statement

    The U.S. government said on Thursday it would grant an additional 20,000 H-2B visas for the first half of the fiscal year, in an attempt to ease the U.S. labor crunch. The visas are aimed at helping U.S. employers that face irreparable harm if they cannot get additional workers on or before March 31, 2022, the departments of Homeland Security and Labor said in a statement. "We are providing employers with the resources and support needed to sustain their businesses while expanding lawful pathways to the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

  • 90 Day Fiancé's  Julia Trubkina Dances to the 'Cha-Cha Slide' with Brandon Gibbs and His Parents

    Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs may not live at home with his parents anymore, but they danced as a family on Thursday

  • Inflation: Seniors struggle with a new era of rapidly rising prices

    Inflation is weighing on seniors as rising prices eat into higher Social Security benefits.

  • Halle Berry Makes a Stunning Topless Entrance Up a Majestic Hollywood Entryway

    Halle Berry keeps giving her Instagram followers the content that they’re asking for. This time around, the Bruised director decided to toss her top and make a grand entrance fit for the Hollywood star that she is. Berry, dressed in boyfriend jeans and not much else in the snapshot, heads up a gorgeous brick staircase […]