Nanny who says she witnessed Woody Allen with Dylan Farrow speaks out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stuti Mishra
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;An old photo of Woody Allen, with his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow who accused him of sexually harassing her when she was a child &lt;/p&gt; (HBO/HBO Max)

An old photo of Woody Allen, with his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow who accused him of sexually harassing her when she was a child

(HBO/HBO Max)

The nanny who first testified that she saw Woody Allen behaving inappropriately with a young Dylan Farrow has spoken out about the incident for the first time in decades amid the airing of a new documentary series.

Allison Stickland, who worked as a nanny for Mia Farrow’s family friend Casey Pascal, was looking after their children the day Dylan was allegedly abused by Allen.

Describing the renewed attention of the events of the early nineties on Monday’s episode of the Allen v Farrow companion podcast, Ms Stickland said: “You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock.”

The producers of the documentary explained that they went to great lengths to track Ms Stickland down, and that she only responded to their letters after the filming and editing of the new HBO miniseries was already complete.

“I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in,” she told the podcast. “I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me,” she said.

Ms Stickland was at Farrow and Allen’s Connecticut country home when she says she saw Allen being inappropriate with 7-year-old Dylan.

In her testimony in court during the custody battle in 1992, Ms Stickland said she saw Allen burying his face in Dylan’s naked lap while she wasn’t wearing underwear.

“Dylan was sitting upright on the couch and Woody was kneeling directly in front of her with his face in Dylan’s lap,” she said at the time, according to The Daily Beast. “His face was very close to her private area.”

Recalling the incident again on Monday’s podcast episode, she said: “I just walked, turned, and went. I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see… a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in.”

She said she saw Dylan “staring vacantly in the direction of a television set” as her adoptive father crouched and put his face between her legs.

Ms Stickman’s testimony was considered highly important in 1992 because she was the only adult in the house other than Allen at the time she says he was behaving inappropriately with Dylan, and also the only witness not employed by either Allen or Farrow.

The four-part HBO series maps out the controversial custody battle between Allen and Farrow and the serious allegations of child sexual abuse from the time, as well as a new account from Dylan of what she allegedly went through as a child. Allen has always denied the allegations and said Dylan was “coached” by his mother to make the claims.

Read More

Dylan Farrow asks for empathy as video of her accusing Woody Allen as 7-year-old shared in new documentary

HBO has no plans to remove Woody Allen films from library after Allen v Farrow documentary

Allen v Farrow: Viewers brand Woody Allen HBO documentary ‘distressing and heartbreaking’

‘A hatchet job riddled with falsehoods’: Woody Allen breaks silence after release of new documentary Allen v Farrow

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the deal with payment for Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about life as a royal, among other things.

  • The Queen Won't Stay Up to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Tonight

    But royal aides reportedly will and they'll brief her on it over breakfast in the morning.

  • PFF: Jonnu Smith is ‘perfect free-agent fit’ for Bills

    Pro Football Focus calls Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith the perfect free agent fit for Buffalo Bills.

  • Donald Trump Jr calls Harry a ‘dude in hostage video’ in nasty attack on ‘woke’ Meghan

    The ex-president’s son says Meghan’s staff ‘probably verbally abused’ and wanted Oprah to press her on claims

  • A Patriots trade could bring Bengals one step closer to Joe Thuney in free agency

    Joe Thuney to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency might just happen now that the New England Patriots made a trade.

  • Sarah Everard: Sniffer dogs deployed inside church - yards from point where she disappeared

    Detectives investigating the disappearance of marketing executive Sarah Everard, have been using sniffer dogs to search a church just yards from the point where she was last seen. Police officers arrived at the All Nations Church on Honeybrook Road on Tuesday morning and asked a caretaker to let them inside. The church has been closed for renovations and officers used sniffer dogs to look for clues to Miss Everard's mystery disappearance. Detectives also spent the morning searching drains along Poynders Road, which is where the Durham University graduate was last spotted at around 9.30pm on last Wednesday.

  • Bangladesh's first transgender news reader makes debut

    Tashnuva Anan Shishir told the BBC she faced bullying and harassment but was determined to succeed.

  • Consumers' inflation expectations are the highest in 7 years

    Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios VisualsThe New York Fed's latest survey of consumers shows that average Americans are joining investors in boosting their expectations for inflation, with consumers' one-year inflation expectations rising to the highest level since July 2014.Why it matters: Inflation is largely controlled by inflation expectations. If individuals expect costs to rise they will generally demand higher pay, landlords will raise rents and businesses will increase the cost of goods and services, pushing inflation higher.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Fed chair Jerome Powell last week said he didn't expect prices to increase to the point “where they would move inflation expectations materially above 2%.”But the data show consumers clearly see inflation rising materially above 2% over both a one-year and three-year time horizon (the survey found consumers' three-year inflation expectations were 3%, unchanged from January).Investors also expect inflation to move well above 2%, as evidenced by the levels of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year breakeven inflation rates all currently above 2%.Details: The biggest factors in the increased inflation expectations were median expectations for rent and gas prices, which jumped to 9% for the cost of rent from 6.4% in January and to 9.6% for gas from 6.2% the previous month.Don't sleep: “To be sure, if bond yields continue to rise and there is a smooth rotation out of growth and defensive stocks into value and cyclical stocks, the Fed will remain sanguine,” Société Générale strategist Albert Edwards told clients in a note last month. “But the risk is growing that with so many bubbles blown by the Fed something will burst soon.”Consumers' expectations for jobs and their finances are in a rutData: New York Fed; Chart: Axios VisualsU.S. consumers are not expecting much growth in their own household income — expectations decreased from January and are below their February 2020 level, the New York Fed's survey also shows.What happened: Expectations for household income growth declined for the first time since October last month, showing a renewed lack of confidence. The number is well below February 2020's 2.7% growth expectation when one-year ahead inflation expectations were 2.5%.Expectations for finding a job also are falling, with the mean perceived probability of securing new employment after losing a job falling to 48.8% in February from 49.5% in January. While above its recent low of 46.2% in December, the number remains well below the February 2020 level of 58.7%.The big picture: The Fed's survey suggests that Americans are expecting inflation to materially rise while their own financial situations lag behind.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer, Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say

    Russian intelligence agencies are trying to undermine confidence in Pfizer’s and other Western coronavirus vaccines, using online publications that have questioned the vaccines’ development and safety, U.S. officials said.

  • How Africa Can Save the World From a Never-Ending Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- As the rest of the world prepares for a vaccine-driven return to normal over the next few months, at her community health center in a poor, working class neighborhood of Cape Town, Andrea Mendelsohn is dreading the arrival of April and May—that’s when the weather will get cooler in the southern hemisphere and bring a surge in coronavirus cases.Few people in South Africa—aside from medical staff like Mendelsohn—will be vaccinated by then. Elsewhere on the continent even health workers won’t be inoculated, making Africa a large reservoir of the virus that has infected almost 117 million people across the globe and killed more than 2.5 million.“The arrival of vaccines is going to have zero impact on the third wave but at least I can be confident that when I go to work I won’t die,” Mendelsohn, a senior medical officer in the Western Cape Province’s Department of Health, said in an interview. “I am sure health workers in Malawi and Tanzania want to have the same relief.”Most countries in Africa have yet to start inoculating their citizens. While developed countries have rushed to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, fewer than half a million people have received shots in Sub-Saharan Africa, a region of 1.1 billion people. In contrast, the U.S., with a population of about 330 million, has administered over 90 million vaccine doses, while more than a third of the U.K.’s 67 million people have gotten at least one shot.But anyone in the developed world who thinks they are unaffected by large swaths of un-vaccinated people in Africa, needs to think again, says Phionah Atuhebwe, the New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer on the continent for the World Health Organization. As long as the pandemic continues to rage among un-vaccinated populations, spawning new, more virulent, vaccine-resistant strains, no one is safe, she said.“The virus will definitely mutate and will keep mutating; the longer we keep the virus around the more mutations we’ll see,” Atuhebwe said in an interview from Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo. “If Africa is not vaccinated and we are a source of mutations, we put the whole world at risk.”Already the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford has proved largely ineffective in preventing mild disease from infections with a strain of the virus first identified in South Africa. That mutation has spread to at least 48 countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.Rich nations pre-paid for their vaccines and also got organized quicker and earlier, leaving countries in Africa scrambling for scraps. The affluent world’s vaccine grab was characterized in January by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as a “catastrophic moral failure.” Just 10 countries administered 75% of all vaccinations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in February, calling it “wildly uneven and unfair.”A report by anti-poverty group One said last month that the world’s richest countries are on track to accumulate over 1 billion more doses than they need to fully vaccinate their populations, adding that the excess shots alone would be sufficient to inoculate the entire adult population of Africa.“It’ll be a fatal mistake if the developed world sees this as a case where we’ll vaccinate our people and then people in other parts of the world take care of their own business,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “Covid won’t be defeated until it’s defeated everywhere.”The mad dash to corner vaccines shows rich countries have learned little from the global swine flu pandemic in 2009, when poor nations were left high and dry, says Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. Despite the heightened risk of the virus spreading with increased interconnectedness, “there was not a thought about what would happen to the rest of the world,” she said.Countries from Nigeria to Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have large numbers of their citizens living and working in Europe, North America and even Asia, and regular flights mean that just as easily as the virus arrived in Africa from Europe, mutated strains could be spread into the developed world by returning travelers.In addition, a slow vaccine rollout could further delay the economic recovery in Africa, which contracted for the first time in 25 years last year. Already, Zambia has defaulted on its debt and Ethiopia and Chad are seeking debt relief. The developed world relies on the continent’s natural resources for much of the raw materials it needs. West Africa accounts for 60% of the world's cocoa supply, the Democratic Republic of Congo is the key source of cobalt needed for electric vehicles and tantalum used in mobile phones. South Africa is the world's biggest source of platinum.Vaccines are slowly trickling into Africa. The African Union has secured some supplies, China has provided vaccines to Zimbabwe and other African nations and countries such as Israel are beginning to donate excess supplies. Still, most African countries are almost entirely reliant on Covax—the initiative backed by the WHO, the vaccine alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations that offers vaccines cheaply to developing countries. Covax began distributing vaccines to countries such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast last month.But the program will only cover 20% of the populations of its members by year-end. Of the 304 million doses administered worldwide so far, fewer than 0.2% have been in Sub-Saharan Africa, home to 14% of the world’s population.Richer nations are beginning to acknowledge that poorer countries need better access to vaccines. In an interview with the Financial Times in February, French President Emmanuel Macron called the vaccine gap “an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality.” At their meeting last month, leaders of the G7 countries pledged $7.5 billion to Covax and also called on countries to donate surplus supplies.Granted, African governments haven’t helped themselves. Few made attempts to secure supplies directly from pharmaceutical companies, with South Africa—which has a wealth of medical expertise and is the site of five coronavirus vaccine trials—only signing deals this year.“The bulk of the blame should be placed on African leaders for being somewhat nonchalant and non-proactive,” said Ifeoluwapu Asekun-Olarinmoye, an epidemiologist at Nigeria’s Babcock University.That’s in part because the official Covid-related death toll across Africa is just under 106,000 with almost 4 million cases reported, small compared to the rest of the world. But testing has been sparse and many infections and deaths have gone unrecorded. At times over the last few months hospitals from Cape Town to Harare and Lagos have groaned under the strain. Doctors and oxygen have been in short supply and people have taken to social media to search for beds for their afflicted relatives.With vaccines beginning to arrive, other challenges are coming to the fore. The continent is plagued by poor health infrastructure, a shortage of trained personnel and inadequate data on the people who need to be vaccinated.Take Nigeria, for instance. Africa’s most populous nation has about 214 million people, most living in areas that are hard to reach. Fewer than a third of the country’s 195,000 kilometer (121,170-mile) road network is paved; power supply—even in the biggest cities—is unreliable, making it a challenge to keep vaccines refrigerated; and a 15-year gap since the last census means the government has little idea about the whereabouts of vulnerable groups like the elderly. The same applies to many African countries.“We don’t know where they live, we don’t know how many there are, we don’t know how to find them,” Atuhebwe said in a webinar.In countries like Tanzania virus denial is holding back attempts to immunize the population. President John Magufuli has declared his country Covid-free even as people continue to die from it. Vaccine skepticism runs high in some countries, with 15 high school students taken to hospital in south-west Cameroon last month after leaping from the second floor to escape what they thought was a team of medics arriving to vaccinate them.Meanwhile, some shots—like Russia’s Sputnik V and vaccines from China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.—have sparked concern. They use a cold germ to carry the genetic material of the Covid virus into patients’ cells to trigger an immune response. A trial in South Africa of an HIV vaccine using the same vector more than a decade ago was tied to an increase in HIV infections. South Africa has the world’s biggest AIDS epidemic and many of its neighbors have similar infection rates.Even when vaccines are suitable, some African countries can’t afford shots outside the Covax system. Since African countries didn’t contribute to the development of the shots and didn’t pre-order, they don’t get the discounts offered to richer countries. In January, Anban Pillay, a deputy director general in South Africa’s Department of Health, said the country would pay $5.25 per dose of AstraZeneca’s shot compared with about $3 the European Union was paying.All that has meant a very slow pace of vaccination. South Africa, the continent’s most developed country, is inoculating at most about 11,000 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, a pace that would take a decade to cover the 40 million people the government wants to vaccinate. Most vaccines available to African nations require two shots. If a double-dose regime is followed and 780 million Africans inoculated over 12 months to attain herd immunity, there would need to be 7 million vaccinations a day, according to Ernest Darkoh, founder of Cape Town-based Broadreach Group, which works with governments on healthcare.That’s unlikely to happen without a lot of help.“The whole world needs to walk this journey together,” said Mmboneni Muofhe, a deputy director general at South Africa’s Department of Science and Technology. “We are going to find ourselves sitting with a variant that defies all the vaccines. We are sitting on a ticking time bomb.”— With Ruth Olurounbi, Katarina Hoije, Pius Lukong, and Zoe Schneeweiss For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Interview Nanny Who Allegedly Saw Allen Acting Inappropriately With Dylan Farrow

    Conversation appears in second episode of podcast accompanying HBO docuseries

  • 'She's not all right, Woody': Mia Farrow confronts Allen in taped call on 'Allen v. Farrow'

    "If you heard her...you would just want to be dead, because I don't know how you can live with what you did," Mia Farrow tells Woody Allen in HBO doc.

  • Exclusive: J&J 'under stress' to meet EU second-quarter vaccine supply goal - source

    Johnson & Johnson has told the European Union it is facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc in the second quarter of the year, an EU official told Reuters. J&J told the EU last week that issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment meant it was "under stress" to meet the goal of delivering 55 million doses by the end of June, the EU official - who is directly involved in confidential talks with the U.S. company - told Reuters on condition of anonymity. J&J's vaccine, which requires only one dose for protection, is expected to be approved on March 11 for use in the EU by the bloc's regulator.

  • Prince Charles Was Just Asked About Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview on Camera

    Charles was carrying out a royal engagement at the time.

  • Why do Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together?

    The pair divorced over 20 years ago - so why do they both still reside at the Royal Lodge?

  • NCAA March Madness betting: With Kentucky flailing, we might get new blood in SEC tournament

    For once, Kentucky isn't a favorite in the SEC tournament.

  • Daughters of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero: Will U.S. Wait to Bring Home Our Dad in a Body Bag?

    HandoutLike many others in the United States and around the world, we were filled with hope about the incoming Biden administration. The restoration of America’s influence as a leader for democracy, human rights, and justice was long overdue. We have seen firsthand what happens in authoritarian-leaning countries around the world when the U.S. isn’t passionately defending, supporting, and protecting democracy. From the far-right revolution in Poland, to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to the horrific murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—there are profound consequences when the so-called ‘shining city on a hill’ is perceptually absent, preoccupied, or uncaring.The most personal consequence to us, though, was the brazen kidnapping of our father, a permanent U.S. resident who was lured from America last year, dragged across international borders, imprisoned unjustly, and now stands in a sham trial in Rwanda, where he faces false charges of aiding terrorists. We have been waiting for our leaders to bring him home. Our father has fueled our belief in the hope and vision that the Biden team says they champion. But now, as he remains in perilous danger in Rwanda, and as the U.S. strategy for getting him back stalls—we wonder if that hope was premature.Our father is Paul Rusesabagina. Many of you know his story from Hotel Rwanda. The film told the remarkable true story—our family’s story—of how our father saved over 1,200 people by sheltering them in the Belgian-owned hotel he managed in Rwanda during the genocide. What he was doing was incredibly dangerous. He put his life on the line every single day to try and protect people from the monumental bloodshed that was occurring around them, using every resource at his disposal and reminding curious rebels that “America is watching.”But is America watching now? For over a decade, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has harassed our father, sent spies after him, and spouted ridiculous lies about him. The more our father advocated for the freedom of the Rwandan people, who now face a brutal dictator with a cult of personality and a habit of murdering or “disappearing” dissidents, the angrier Kagame became. In August of 2020, the Rwandan government lured him to Dubai under the false pretense of a human rights project, paid for a chartered plane to kidnap him from there, tied him up, and flew him to Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. Just as people patiently waited to attack American democracy on Jan. 6, Kagame patiently waited and now has our father in his grasp.Why Did Rwanda Abduct Our Dad?A Belgian citizen and permanent U.S. resident being kidnapped across borders and imprisoned under unjust legal proceedings should be an easy case. After all, his arrest was blatantly illegal under virtually any international legal standard. If his arrest and rendition was unjust, he cannot be detained. Rwanda’s Minister of Justice has outright admitted that they paid for the flight that spirited our father away to Kigali. He admitted that he intercepted legal communications between our father and his attorney, explicitly underscoring the trial’s flagrant corruption. Kagame’s government officials “gleefully” gloated that they had “flawlessly” lured our father to Rwanda last fall.Since he was kidnapped last year, his health has visibly declined. Several international human rights groups have raised the alarm on his case. We have fought for every inch of progress with the State Department and the U.S. government to get him back; in December, our efforts spawned a bipartisan congressional letter calling for his release. We were unbearably close to getting our dad home.But now, under the new Biden administration, the tone and strategy have suddenly changed. The brakes have been pumped. Every inch of progress we made has been regressed, with the government issuing statements encouraging a fair trial in Rwanda while Kagame openly mocks democracy in CNN interviews. The American Bar Association identified numerous critical issues that the Rwandan courts have failed to address in our father’s case. Foreign Policy magazine wrote that these events have confirmed Rwanda’s “descent into dictatorship.” Anaïse Kanimba (front), Paul Rusesabagina, Tresor Rusesabagina (brother), and Carine Kanimba (R) Handout For us, watching this is like a constant nightmare where we are forced to relive the most painful moments of our lives as salt is poured all over our wounds. During the genocide, we lost our biological parents—our adoptive mother’s sister and brother-in-law. People lost husbands, wives, and children to indiscriminate, bloody violence while the world watched. Loss is a constant reality in the lives of Rwandans who survived the genocide. It was an indescribably brutal wave of violence that took at least 800,000 souls; a vile scale that citizens of the world later pledged to “never again” repeat. They say never again because of the shame the global community carries about its inadequate response to the horror of the genocide.The permanence of loss and grief changes us, but it also challenges us and demands that we exit our comfort zone to be brave and to do what is right. We know that the Biden family knows loss, too. President Biden’s devotion to speaking out about brain cancer, breaking the silence of mourning, and advocating for a cure is a personal calling triggered by a personal loss that we respect entirely.But ultimately, we face even more loss when leaders are too scared to make the tough but necessary political call. Apathy is, on a basic level, why the genocide happened in the first place. Just as he committed to saving the 1,268 guests at the Hotel de Mille Collines, our father was committed to protecting us and raising us to always stand for what is right. We have been raised with a dedication to public service, human rights, and compassion. Even when our family had to flee to Belgium in 1996 because of an assassination attempt on our father’s life, he did not stop speaking out in favor of democracy, freedom, and fairness—nor did he stop criticizing the increasingly authoritarian regime of Paul Kagame in Rwanda.Our family lives and breathes American. Up until his kidnapping, dad had been based in the U.S. for over 10 years, tending to his garden at his San Antonio home, and in pre-pandemic times, hosting large family get-togethers where he spoke about the Bible in between trips around the world to advocate for genocide prevention and human rights. As his daughters, we have been educated and assimilated in the U.S. since middle school, attending some of America’s finest educational institutions and becoming citizens or residents. We are a family of faith and service born out of the ashes of grief—and we know the drive for democracy that the Biden family and administration cherishes. We also know the vitriol that such drive can invite. Paul Rusesabagina receiving the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images It is no secret that Paul Kagame’s Rwanda is oppressive, corrupt, and murderous. The U.N. and the State Department have reported mass murders, press freedom restrictions, and dissident crackdowns. It is also no secret that our father has been targeted over his activism for truth, reconciliation, and democracy. There are certain facts that we have been shouting from rooftops for months now: that Rwandan authorities funded and masterminded the plot to kidnap him; that they refused to let my father use his own legal counsel for over 90 days; that they’ve continued to “change” his blood pressure medication and have denied us information about our father’s multiple hospitalizations; and that they are spitting in the face of international law by refusing to reconsider the legitimacy of a trial that began with an illegal kidnapping scheme.We were raised with the values of democracy, fairness, and justice—not only by our father, but also by our new home, the United States. Yet we aren’t seeing our leaders live out these values themselves. Rwanda is not playing by the rules of international law, and what significance do these laws hold if dictators are allowed to desecrate and violate them without any consequences?We have done everything we can. Trying to rescue our father is a full-time job. We have done so much outreach, talked to so many government officials, and given so many media interviews. We have opened up our homes and our minds to the world, giving away pieces of ourselves in the hopes that it will bring him home—that America would bring him home. We are not sleeping. We are having trouble eating. Loss and grief have propelled us out to speak up since we were little girls. Yet still, we’re seeing America make the same mistakes it did in the genocide—the mistakes that led to our biological parents’ deaths, along with hundreds of thousands of others.How did we get here? Just six days into his role, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hosted us alongside other American families who have loved ones being held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas. But then, instead of strongly condemning Kagame and calling for my father’s immediate release in light of the abhorrent, painfully obvious, and proven violations of international law, the Biden team stepped back, halting its strategies with us and instead calling for a fair trial in Rwanda. But the trial can never be fair. They know this. All of the facts are laid out in front of them, with even more spilling out of the mouths of Kagame and the minister of justice when they talk to foreign press. By even suggesting that Rwanda is capable of holding a fair trial for our father, Biden has granted cover, legitimacy, and support to Kagame.What do they want us to do? Is the State Department really saying that the only way they’ll help us bring our father home is in a body bag? Will they suddenly speak up when we are planning our father’s funeral? Have Rwandans not buried enough people for America to act already? How much blood has to be spilled? How much corruption has to go unpunished? How many parents do we have to lose?We have lost enough, and we’ve lost enough because of this exact behavior—the same mistakes that America vowed to never again repeat. During the genocide, countries were hesitant to intervene in the brewing violence. They were comfortable with their positions in the global community, and it was too uncomfortable for them to act. Without the personal impact of that loss and grief, there was no impetus to shove them out of the nest of apathy. And as a result, scores of people died, including our parents. And now, as we watch this nightmare repeat itself, we spend every breathing moment wondering if today is the day Kagame will have our father killed. For Kagame, there is no shortage of creative ways to murder dissidents.Just as white supremacy, police brutality, and racism are systemic issues in America—where the tools of a flawed justice system are deployed against dissidents and protests—Kagame also uses the system of state violence to create fear, to stamp out democracy, and to punish those who dare speak out against him. He also ruthlessly uses propaganda to harass his critics, spamming them on Twitter, calling them genocide deniers, and reinforcing his untrue fantasy that he is the savior of Rwanda by creating a Soviet-style machine to silence any hint of criticism. Kagame’s fight against democracy did not start by brazenly kidnapping my father, just as the Capitol attack did not start spontaneously, just as the 1994 genocide was the result of ongoing negligence by the international community and prolonged power struggles in Rwanda.Kagame has encapsulated Rwanda into a dictatorship so slowly, continuously, and sternly that many people internationally, and within its borders, did not realize the terrible direction the country was headed in until it was too late. And now we are stuck in a cycle of false neutrality, similar to that of white Americans failing to confront the truth behind the #BlackLivesMatter movement and what it stands for. The U.S. is failing to call out the Rwandan government for what it is: a dictatorship that kidnapped an American resident and that needs to be addressed with a serious line in the sand.Our father believes that we must address every injustice with equal weight. His dedication to the rule of law and to justice has colored his work around the world. Like President Biden, he is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Lantos Award for Human Rights. Our dad, the family man who loves to garden, has countless shared experiences and values with President Biden. This is why it mystifies us and deeply hurts us to see that President Biden is still wavering and failing to address this grave injustice. He has already placed sanctions on Russia and Saudi Arabia for the actions they took while America was not watching over the past few years. Yet he is willingly closing his eyes on Rwanda, just like so many people did in 1994.We are now reliving the consequences of the United States ignoring injustice in Rwanda. We know that if Kagame is able to get away with this show trial, our father will die and Kagame’s grip on power will be immensely reinforced. We have seen enough death in our lifetime. We are begging President Biden to intervene so that we are not made to relive the story of how international inaction led to our parents’ slaughter. We are asking him and all of our leaders to harness our loss and our grief, our lives spent not knowing our parents—our rawest plea. Let it help you out of your comfort zone. Let it help you speak up.We do not want to be the poster children of America’s broken never again promise. We can only pray that this time, the promise is kept.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oprah Winfrey Knows How It's Done

    Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a masterclass in the art form.

  • Oprah's Meghan and Harry interview draws in 11.1 million UK viewers

    The programme has become the most-watched TV show of the year so far.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him