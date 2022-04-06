Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nano Dimension's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Nano Dimension had US$1.52m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$1.29b in cash, leading to a US$1.29b net cash position.

How Strong Is Nano Dimension's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nano Dimension had liabilities of US$32.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.29b in cash and US$7.94m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.25b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Nano Dimension's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Nano Dimension has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nano Dimension's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Nano Dimension reported revenue of US$10m, which is a gain of 209%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Nano Dimension?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Nano Dimension lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$52m and booked a US$201m accounting loss. With only US$1.29b on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that Nano Dimension has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Nano Dimension has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

