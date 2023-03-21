Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023

Jianping Kong: Thank you, operator and everyone, for joining Nano Labs Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call today. On our call today, I will provide an overview of our recent development and our strategic initiatives in the next fiscal year. The fourth quarter of 2022 was a difficult quarter for our industry and overall crypto market, the dynamic market environment such as the conversion of Ethereum from POW to POS in mid-September last year had partially impacted our business. We continue to provide high-quality products to our customers. We also actively shifted our development strategy to adapt to the changing market conditions. Our management team has visited other countries and met industry experts and potential partners to explore expansion opportunities in the global market.

We will continue seeking for growth potential to increase our market share. In the future, we will pay more attention to overseas markets, focusing on North America, North Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In addition, I would like to share the most recent developments of our iPollo Metaverse. AIGC has been connected to the iPollo Metaverse as an important Layer 2 tool. It is a distributed 3D real-time rendering network aimed at the needs of metaverse construction. Depending on the decentralized technology and innovative consensus mechanism, it can deeply integrate with AIGC, lower the threshold for user creation providing metaverse developers with low-cost rendering solutions and more efficient developer tools. iPollo's elastic computing network now supports the inference of stable diffusion machine learning models, allowing for the generation of patterns from the text that can be directly minted as NFTs. With the integration of AIGC an important Layer 2 tool, iPollo Metaverse as the metaverse infrastructure provider allows the developers to create the metaverse, which provides a wide range of possibilities for the creation of unique and innovative metaverse experiences.

At the same time iPollo Metaverse is committed to achieving open social and immersive experiences in the 3D metaverse world, which allows tens of thousands of real users to achieve real-time and low-cost interaction in the same scene with high fidelity and zero-latency environment, bringing users to new Web3.0 lifestyle. At the same time, our company also plans to provide 3D printing services for the user's metaverse world so that the virtual and reality can be organically combined. We expect to launch our iPollo Metaverse as soon as we can. We believe our iPollo Metaverse will become an iconic product in the industry. Thank you for your continued support to the company. Next, I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chen, for a closer review of our financial results.

Mr. Chen, please go ahead.

Bing Chen: Thank you, Mr. Kong. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of the management, I will provide a brief financial overview of the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenues increased to RMB 12.7 million or USD 1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 3.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to the increase in sales volume of iPollo V1 Series and B1 Series products. Cost of revenues increased to -- significantly to RMB 89.3 million or USD 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 26.9 million for the same period of 2021, mainly due to the inventory write-down caused by a decline in market expectations. Total operating expenses were RMB 60.3 million or USD 8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 113 million for the same period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB 5.6 million USD 0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 3.4 million for the same period of 2011. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the increase in advertising expenses to support marketing strategies, expand market share and improve brand visibility. General and administrative expenses increased to RMB 15.5 million USD 2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 10 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in employee salary expenses as the number and the salaries of general and administrative staff increased and increase in equipment fees and travel fees due to the development and expansion of its business.

Research and development expenses decreased to RMB 39.2 million or USD 5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB 99.6 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily because the direct materials related to research and development decreased in the current period. Loss from operations was RMB 136.9 million or USD 19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with loss from operations of RMB 136.8 million for the same period of 2021. Net loss was RMB 132.8 million or USD 19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with net loss of RMB 135.5 million for the same period of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share was RMB 1.19 or USD 0.17 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared with basic and diluted loss per ordinary share of RMB 1.32 for the same period of 2021. As of December 31, 2022 the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 87.8 million or USD 12.6 million compared with RMB 233.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Although the company is facing an uncertain market environment, we are actively addressing our development strategy and are full of confidence in the company's future development potential. We believe that our capabilities and technology are the solid foundation for our business development. We will continue to create long-term value for shareholders. Now I would like to turn the call over to the operator for questions-and-answer session.

