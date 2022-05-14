Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shareholders have endured a 56% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 56% in that time. Nano-X Imaging may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 16% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 11% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Nano-X Imaging wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nano-X Imaging shareholders are happy with the loss of 56% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 6.6%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Nano-X Imaging is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

