Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.011

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited's (SGX:MZH) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 18th of May to SGD0.011, with investors receiving 10.0% more than last year's SGD0.01. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Nanofilm Technologies International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Nanofilm Technologies International was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 127% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nanofilm Technologies International Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from SGD0.02 total annually to SGD0.022. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. Nanofilm Technologies International hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.7% per year. If Nanofilm Technologies International is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Nanofilm Technologies International's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for Nanofilm Technologies International for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Nanofilm Technologies International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

