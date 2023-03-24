Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.011

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited's (SGX:MZH) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 18th of May to SGD0.011, with investors receiving 10.0% more than last year's SGD0.01. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Nanofilm Technologies International was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 127% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Nanofilm Technologies International Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from SGD0.02 total annually to SGD0.022. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. Nanofilm Technologies International hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.7% per year. If Nanofilm Technologies International is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Nanofilm Technologies International's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for Nanofilm Technologies International for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Nanofilm Technologies International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 AI Stocks Could Outperform the S&P 500 in a Bull Market

    The S&P 500 entered a bear market on June 13, 2022, after dropping more than 20% from its all-time high in January 2021. The index has risen 6% since that fateful day, but that's well below the 20% gain it needs to qualify as a new bull market. It's unclear if a new bull market will start this year, but one of the hottest secular trends -- artificial intelligence -- could catch fire when it finally does.

  • Cost of India quitting coal is $900 billion, think tank says

    If India stopped burning coal tomorrow, over five million people would lose their jobs. The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, known by the acronym iFOREST, released two reports detailing how much it will cost for India to move away from coal and other dirty fuels without jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions who still are employed in coal mines and thermal power plants. Ensuring that everyone can come along in the clean energy shift that's needed to stop the worst harms of climate change and guaranteeing new work opportunities for those in fossil fuel industries, known as a just transition, has been a major consideration for climate and energy analysts.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Often, when a stock has a high and rising dividend yield, it's a red flag that the dividend may not be sustainable. This is exactly what happened recently with two popular dividend stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY). Intel, the semiconductor chipmaker, slashed its quarterly dividend in late February to $0.125 per share, down from $0.365 the previous quarter -- a 66% cut.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • $8.3 Billion Reasons to Avoid This Growth Stock, Down 98% From Its High

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) made a big mistake when it slammed the growth accelerator during the pandemic years; total debt quadrupled in just a few years to $8.3 billion. The Federal Open Market Committee's aggressive shift in interest rate policy tightened the lending environment last year, and now Carvana's scrambling as investors demand profitability from their stocks. The stock's 98% decline from its high is a loud statement about the market's skepticism toward Carvana.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling

    As this Berkshire Hathaway holding of 17 years is being jettisoned by the Oracle of Omaha, I'm confidently buying.

  • Carnival (CCL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for cruising, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and acceleration in booking volumes.

  • The short seller who took on Adani and caused a $150 billion rout in the conglomerate's stock is releasing a new report — but it's not saying who's the next target yet

    New York-based Hindenburg Research targeted India's Adani Group in a January 24 report, alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

  • Got $500? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Emphatically

    Buying stocks for the long term is a great way to build wealth. American Express is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway holding, and it's no wonder: It's one of the most iconic brands in America. Premium brand status: American Express is considered a luxury brand in the credit card industry.

  • The U.S. Is Scaring Off Foreign Investors

    For those with no interest in democracy and with money to burn, America might be starting to look like a risky market.

  • NC bidder emerges for Silicon Valley Bank. What to know about First Citizens Bank

    The federal government expects to announce a new buyer for the failed Silicon Valley Bank this weekend. Why would Raleigh’s First Citizens Bank be interested?

  • Why First Republic Bank Could Be In Real Trouble Right Now

    Since the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, as well as the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, there have been some signs that the banking sector is stabilizing, although it is still too early to tell. First Republic experienced elevated deposit outflows and credit downgrades from the rating agencies. While the bank has made several attempts to try to shore up confidence -- and received a massive deposit injection from some large U.S. banks -- I think First Republic could be in real trouble right now.