Nanofilm Technologies International's (SGX:MZH) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nanofilm Technologies International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$69m ÷ (S$616m - S$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Nanofilm Technologies International has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Nanofilm Technologies International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nanofilm Technologies International here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nanofilm Technologies International Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Nanofilm Technologies International doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last four years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Nanofilm Technologies International has decreased its current liabilities to 7.9% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Nanofilm Technologies International's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Nanofilm Technologies International. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 63% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Nanofilm Technologies International (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

