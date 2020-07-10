Nanoleaf's new Hexagon Shapes are a surprisingly lively and organic addition to your home decor

Nanoleaf essentially created a new smart lighting category with its connected light panels, and since then it has iterated with its pixel-like Canvas, and most recently, its new Shapes Hexagons. The Hexagons already seem to be proving popular with customers, since they're currently waitlisted, but I got the chance to spend some time with them and have found them to be a unique, interesting and very addition to my home decor.

The basics

The Nanoleaf Hexagons don't change the basic formula of Nanoleaf's products: They're individual light panels, which connect to one control unit that has a hardware controller and connects to the power supply. Each one has a electronic connector which snaps into a two-sided connection module that you can then use to connect another panel, in whatever configuration you desire. The panels attach to walls by way of 3M strips, which are pre-mounted on a plastic pad that makes it relatively easy to detach them from the panels for damage-free removal from walls, and replacement by using new 3M strips if you're redecorating or changing things up. You can also optionally mount them with screws if you want a more permanent installation.

The panels come in a few different configurations, including a Starter Kit that includes seven panels ($199.99), add-on packs that contain three additional panels, and larger packs including 13 and 19-panel bundles. You can configure them basically any way you want – but if that sounds like too much freedom, Nanoleaf provides a number of preset configuration suggests, and its app has an augmented reality feature that lets you mock up and preview different arrangements on your walls before installing. I ended up just free-styling with a rough idea of where I wanted the design to start and end in terms of height and width, and was very happy with the results.

In terms of specs, each panel is very thin at only around 0.24 inches, and they measure roughly 9-inches by 7.75-inches. They each put out around 100 lumens of light, which is not going to replace an overhead light fixture, but which proves perfectly usable for actually supplanting entirely things like bedside lamps and mood lighting in other rooms.

Nanoleaf has made the Hexagon controllable in a number of ways, including via the hardware controller included with the base kit, though their mobile or desktop app, and through smart assistants, with compatibility for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit – all of which proved convenient and user-friendly ways to interact with the panels in my experience. You can also touch individual panels to provoke a lighted response.

The Hexagons also include audio responsiveness, meaning they can react to sound. You can use the default programs included with the app, download user-created ones, or make your own, both for sound-reactive modes and for configurations that just play back a set pattern. The sound-reactive modes work amazingly well with music played back through your home audio devices, and really bring the Nanoleaf Hexagons alive – lending an almost biological feel to the devices.

Design

The individual Hexagon panels are each very lightweight and thin, but still feel sturdy and durable. They feature a lighted area that takes up nearly all of their surface, minus rounded corners at each point of the hexagon shape to create a more organic look once they're powered on. Each side of the hexagon features a receptacle for the connector clip on the back, allowing you to connect another panel to them and provide power and control through each. One controller unit can control up to 500 hexagons, so you shouldn't ever really need more than one, and one power supply can provide power for up to 21 hexagons. Each can be snapped to any panel in your configuration for flexible positioning.