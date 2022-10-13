Nanosonics' (ASX:NAN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nanosonics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = AU$1.8m ÷ (AU$188m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Nanosonics has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nanosonics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nanosonics.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nanosonics Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nanosonics, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 1.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Nanosonics' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Nanosonics in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 23% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Nanosonics that we think you should be aware of.

