- By GF Value





The stock of NanoVibronix (NAS:NAOV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.15 per share and the market cap of $27.7 million, NanoVibronix stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for NanoVibronix is shown in the chart below.





NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that NanoVibronix stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. NanoVibronix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 75.74, which which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of NanoVibronix is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NanoVibronix is fair. This is the debt and cash of NanoVibronix over the past years:

Story continues

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. NanoVibronix has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.6 million and loss of $0.6 a share. Its operating margin of -712.58% worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks NanoVibronix's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of NanoVibronix over the past years:

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NanoVibronix is 15%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.9%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, NanoVibronix's return on invested capital is -1017.00, and its cost of capital is 0.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NanoVibronix is shown below:

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Overall, the stock of NanoVibronix (NAS:NAOV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about NanoVibronix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

