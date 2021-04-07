NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of NanoVibronix (NAS:NAOV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.15 per share and the market cap of $27.7 million, NanoVibronix stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for NanoVibronix is shown in the chart below.


NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that NanoVibronix stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. NanoVibronix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 75.74, which which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of NanoVibronix is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NanoVibronix is fair. This is the debt and cash of NanoVibronix over the past years:

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. NanoVibronix has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.6 million and loss of $0.6 a share. Its operating margin of -712.58% worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks NanoVibronix's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of NanoVibronix over the past years:

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NanoVibronix is 15%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.9%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, NanoVibronix's return on invested capital is -1017.00, and its cost of capital is 0.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NanoVibronix is shown below:

NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
NanoVibronix Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Overall, the stock of NanoVibronix (NAS:NAOV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about NanoVibronix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price

    Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell. The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Watch ‘Carrie’ at the ‘party house’ and ‘Hunger Games’ from the actual District 12

    This movie experience lets you watch movies — and camp overnight if you wish — at on-scene locations, and it’s coming to Charlotte.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • The Big 12 is on top again. Baylor dominates Gonzaga for first men’s basketball title

    The Baylor Bears can say the sweetest words in the sport: National champions

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Venezuela creates military unit on Colombia border amid fighting

    Venezuela has created a special military unit for an area on its border with Colombia that has been the center of clashes between troops and illegal armed groups since last month, the defense minister said on Monday. Thousands of civilians have been displaced by combat with fighters that the government of President Nicolas Maduro calls "terrorists." General Vladimir Padrino said a temporary unit called an Integrated Operational Defense Zone, or ZODI, would operate in several municipalities of Apure state, where the clashes have taken place.

  • Biden announces that all US adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    As of Tuesday, over 108 million Americans had received at least one vaccine dose and 63 million had been fully vaccinated.

  • Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were part of historic wins at 2021 SAG Awards

    "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were among four actors of color who made SAG Awards history Sunday night.

  • Inter Miami camp update: COVID vaccines, new players arrive, Matuidi probe ongoing

    Inter Miami plays its final preseason game Sunday against Toronto FC, kicks off its eagerly awaited second season a week later and sporting director Chris Henderson met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday to offer an update on preseason camp.

  • Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

    There’s a new quarterback coming to the Panthers.

  • Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the "sanctity of life" during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the city's police chief testified at the former officer's murder trial on Monday. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Chief Medaria Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, who is white, held his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes. A bystander's video of Floyd's dying moments sparked global protests against police brutality.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • Raleigh is picking its next police chief. Will the community be involved?

    Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s last day is June 30. Here is how the city intends to replace her.

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order to "mitigate" impact of Georgia's voting restrictions

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former President Donald Trump dropped 298 spots in Forbes' ranking of the world's billionaires

    With a $2.4 billion net worth, Trump is richer than he was last year, but he still slid from No. 1,001 to No. 1,299 on Forbes' list.

  • Marijuana legalization is sweeping the US. See every state where cannabis is legal.

    New York just became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Cannabis is legal for medical purposes in 36 states.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • Regé-Jean Page reportedly turned down an offer of up to $250,000 to make guest appearances on 'Bridgerton' season 2

    The actor, who played the duke on season one of the Netflix show has been cast in upcoming projects like "The Gray Man" and "Dungeons & Dragons."