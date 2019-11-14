The NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Share Price Is Up 12% And Shareholders Are Holding On

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the NanoXplore, Inc. (CVE:GRA) share price is up 12% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 7.2% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. NanoXplore hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

NanoXplore isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year NanoXplore saw its revenue grow by 703%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 12% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate NanoXplore in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

TSXV:GRA Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

NanoXplore boasts a total shareholder return of 12% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 3.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

