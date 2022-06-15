Nansen Seeks to Reshape Crypto Messaging With Blockchain-Compatible App

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Blockchain analytics platform Nansen has launched what is said is an end-to-end encrypted messaging app for global crypto participants to engage with each other while enhancing developer accountability.

Nansen Connect's primary feature, according to the company, is full blockchain compatibility and analytical access. Making the blockchain data of users widely available will encourage community building and developer accountability, said Nansen.

The transparency should help reduce scams such as the Discord moderator hacks that have befallen the Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) community.

The company said Nansen Connect will also allow users to log in via their crypto wallets, select a username based on their Nansen wallet labels and join groups based on crypto holdings and on-chain behaviors.

“While certain Web 2 platforms can be used to token-gate communities, they rely on plugins and are rife with problems,” Paul Harwood, a Nansen product manager, said in the statement. The app is intended to be a “secure, crypto-native method for users and groups to explore the frontiers of Web 3 communication.”

Nansen subscribers and holders of certain NFTs will initially be eligible to join the company. This includes Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Azuki, Clonex, Doodles, and Moonbirds. Collections that have agreed to use Nansen Connect as their official communication platform include Pudgy Penguins, KajiuKingz, Cyberkongz, Hashmasks, Parallel, and other. Nansen said it will add other collections and communities over time.