Nansen strikes deal with Google Cloud to provide real-time market data

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Blockchain data analytics platform Nansen has struck a multi-year collaboration deal with Google Cloud to provide crypto investors with real-time access to market intelligence, the Accel and GIC-backed firm announced on Thursday.

Fast facts

  • Running its platform on Google Cloud’s open and scalable infrastructure will help Nansen accelerate the introduction of new products, a press release said.

  • Founded in 2020, Nansen is backed by marquee investors including Accel, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank subsidiary SCB 10X, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

  • “As we attract more users and bring all the market intelligence an individual or institution needs under one roof — by integrating with more proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain and off-chain data sources — we’re doubling down on Google Cloud to stay ahead of multiple growth dimensions,” said Nansen co-founder and CEO Alex Svanevik.

  • Access to Nansen’s data will help market makers, hedge fund managers, and asset managers train their algorithms to anticipate market movements, generate reports, metrics, and conduct due diligence within their firms’ technology systems, the release said.

  • Nansen aims to use Google Cloud to connect with layer-1 protocols to provide investors with a comprehensive view of their portfolios across different wallets, the firm said.

