Nanticoke man charged with fatal DUI crash in 2021

Aug. 21—NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke man is facing vehicular homicide charges related to an alcohol involved crash that killed his friend and injured another person nearly two years ago.

Police in Nanticoke say James Edward Gordon, 42, of Garfield Street, had a blood alcohol level of .209 percent after he crashed a Chevrolet Tahoe down an embankment at Field and College streets on Dec. 23, 2021, according to court records.

Richard C. Gimbi Sr., 65, of Mountain Top, a rear seat passenger in the Chevrolet, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility in Plains Township on Dec. 27, 2021. Another passenger, Terra Hill, sustained injuries to her head, bruised ribs and a broken left leg in two places, court records say.

Police filed charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, and two counts each of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence. The charges were filed Monday with District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the crash at Field and College streets finding the Chevrolet down an embankment and Gordon standing outside the driver's side door at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021.

Gordon initially said a deer ran out in front of them, and then uttered, "I have been drinking all day; I'm drunk," the complaint says.

An empty Heineken beer bottle was on the ground next to the driver's side door and an unopened 24 ounce can of Keystone Light fell from the rear driver's side door.

Gimbi and Hall had to be extricated from the vehicle by Nanticoke City firefighters.

Gimbi was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where he passed on Dec. 27, 2021.

An analysis of the vehicle's recorder estimated Gordon was traveling at approximately 43 mph at the time of the crash, the complaint says.

During an interview with Hill in August 2022, she remembered her ex-boyfriend, Gordon, helped her into the Chevrolet when they left a tavern and awakened by firefighters and police helping her exit the wrecked vehicle.

Gordon has not been arraigned on the charges.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with an alcohol level of .08 percent.