Nanticoke man charged with sexually assaulting woman

Aug. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke was arrested by Wilkes-Barre City Police after a woman claimed he raped her along railroad tracks in the area of Carey Avenue and West Division Street Sunday.

Jermaine Lee Crosby, 40, of East Union Street, was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on felony charges of rape by force and sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Crosby was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman receiving medical treatment at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre passed a note in the emergency room claiming she was raped and did not know what to do.

A police officer was summoned to the emergency room where the woman claimed she had been hanging out with Crosby for several weeks.

The woman told police Crosby wanted to have sex but she refused.

Crosby allegedly struck her on the left side of her face, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted while he held her down by her throat and shoulders along railroad tracks behind a store at Carey Avenue and West Division Street.

Police in the complaint said the woman's left eye was swollen.

The woman told police she fought Crosby during the assault, the complaint says.

Police say they recovered a flannel shirt in the area where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Court records say Crosby was released from the county correctional facility on an unrelated case when he posted $8,000 bail on July 23, related to slashing a woman during an argument about a cellular phone on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, on June 4, 2022.

Crosby is scheduled for trial the week of Sept. 11 on an aggravated assault charge for the slashing, court records say.