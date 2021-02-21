Nanticoke man charged with threatening child victim

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Feb. 20—A Nanticoke man was arraigned Saturday on charges alleging he threatened the juvenile victim in an active child abuse investigation against him, according to charges.

Nicholas Jack McEwen, 37, of 60 W. Green St., is facing a felony charge of obstructing a child abuse investigation.

According to the charges, Luzerne County Children and Youth Services contacted police reporting that there is an open child abuse investigation identifying McEwen as the alleged perpetrator.

The victim told authorities that during an encounter on the street while walking to a friend's house in January, McEwen leveled a threat.

"I have people looking for you," the complaint quotes McEwen as telling the child. "Watch your back."

The youth reported feeling threatened and intimidated by the remark, police said.

The complaint does not address the nature of the abuse McEwen is alleged to have committed.

Magisterial District Judge Donald L. Whittaker arraigned McEwen on the obstruction charge Saturday afternoon and set bail at $75,000.

McEwen was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for March 3.

Contact the writer:

jhalpin@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2058

