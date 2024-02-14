Nanticoke man facing charges of sending intimate pictures of ex-girlfriend

Feb. 14—LARKSVILLE — Police in Larksville have charged a man from Nanticoke with sending nude and semi-nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to her co-worker.

Nicolas Collin Barbose, 33, of Honeypot Street, sent three intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend to her male co-worker and has called her place of employment in an attempt to have her disciplined or fired, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort for Barbose charging him with two counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and a single count of harassment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman reported her male co-worker told her that he received "some strange messages" on a social media app from Barbose on Feb. 9. The co-worker took screen shots of the messages that involved nude and semi-nude pictures of the woman with the message written by Barbose, "Here you go," "Enjoy since you haven't already seen them."

Police said the woman further reported she began receiving text messages and pictures from Barbose with the pictures of her nude or partially nude, the complaint says.

During the text messages, Barbose allegedly wrote, "Oh Whoops. I meant that for (male co-worker)."

She believed Barbose disseminated the intimate pictures to other people she knows as an act of revenge for ending their relationship, the complaint says.