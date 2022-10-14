Nanticoke man pleads guilty to unlawful contact with minor

Oct. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to unlawfully and corrupting a minor by sending her lewd pictures and text messages.

Richard Thomas Bonk, 47, of South Prospect Street, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives in May 2021 on allegations he sent lewd pictures to a then 11-year-old girl, according to court records.

Bonk was arrested a second time in July 2021 after the girl disclosed he sexually assaulted her and told her not to tell his wife, court records say.

During what was scheduled as a motions hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday, Bonk pled guilty to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, criminal solicitation to disseminate images of children engaged in sex acts, criminal use of communication facility and a second count of corruption of minors against Bonk.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Bonk by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Bonk is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $350,000 total bail.