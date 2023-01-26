Nanticoke man sentenced up to a century for sexually assaulting girl

Jan. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A registered sex offender for possessing child sexual abuse materials was sentenced to up to 100 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.

A Luzerne County jury following a two day trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough in September convicted Jayson S. Montanez, 36, of sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was 6-years-old in 2012 and continued through 2014.

Montanez was found guilty on two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors.

Vough on Thursday sentenced Montanez to 50 to 100 years in state prison. Montanez was also promoted as a sex offender for possessing child sexual abuse materials to a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Vough also imposed a consecutive probation sentence of three years.

Assistant district attorneys Shana Messinger and Jarrett Ferentino prosecuted. Attorney Charles G. Ross Jr. represented Montanez.

During the trial, Montanez claimed the girl was "coached."

Nanticoke police arrested Montanez in November 2014 after investigating allegations from the girl and her mother.

As the case proceeded through the courts, Montanez won a brief respite when the Pennsylvania Superior Court dismissed the charges claiming prosecutors relied on hearsay testimony at the preliminary hearing.

Police refiled the charges against Montanez that resulted in the jury's conviction.

Montanez was awarded 137 days time served at the county correctional facility.