Nanticoke man sentenced for sharing child sexual abuse materials

Jul. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Immediately after Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough denied a request to withdraw his guilty plea, Randall Scott Fisher was sentenced to state prison sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Fisher, 51, of East Green Street, Nanticoke, wanted to renege a plea agreement with prosecutors in November when he pled guilty to 11 counts of dissemination of photo or film involving children involved in sex acts.

Fisher argued his former attorney, Brian Corcoran, "guaranteed" house arrest, court records say.

Fisher's replacement attorney, Public Defender Charles Ross, filed a motion to withdraw the plea agreement, which was denied by Vough on Monday.

Vough sentenced Fisher to two-to-four years in state prison followed by three-years probation on the 11 counts of dissemination. Fisher was given credit for one day time served in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said Fisher is mandated to register his address for 25 years under the state's Sexual Offender and Notification Act when he is released from prison.

Fisher, who was free on bail, was shackled inside the courtroom by sheriff deputies and transported to the county correctional facility.

County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, alleged Fisher created two Facebook Messenger accounts and received inappropriate images of children from an unknown person. Fisher then sent the images to other people, court records say.

When Fisher was arrested Sept. 2, 2020, he pledged not to possess or share child sexual abuse materials anymore.