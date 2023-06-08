Nanticoke man sentenced for threatening child caseworker

Jun. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man accused in separate incidents involving aiming a handgun at a Luzerne County Children and Youth Services caseworker and a police officer and throwing a car battery through a windshield of a vehicle occupied by a toddler was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

Cory Ma Gonzalez Crudop, 41, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to 11 to 22 months at the county correctional facility on four total counts of simple assault and a single count of terroristic threats. Crudop was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

Crudop pled guilty to the charges April 10 when prosecutors withdrew several felony counts of aggravated assault.

Nanticoke police accused Crudop of placing the barrel of a handgun in the mouth of a woman during a domestic dispute and threw a car battery through the windshield of a vehicle occupied by an 11-month old girl in the area of 64 Hill St., Nanticoke, on July 12, 2022, according to court records.

Two days after the domestic incident, two caseworkers from Children & Youth Services being assisted by three Nanticoke police officers inspected the residence on Hill Street where Crudop hid in the basement.

A Nanticoke police officer found Crudop who stood accused of aiming a handgun at the officer before fleeing the residence through a basement door.

While running from the house, Crudop aimed a firearm at a caseworker, court records say.

"He has changed his life around and accepted responsibility," said Crudop's attorney, Frank T. McCabe.

