Nantucket Whaler Flagship Store Re-Opens for the 2020 Season

NANTUCKET ISLAND, Mass., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle apparel brand, is pleased to announce the seasonal re-opening of its flagship retail store, located on 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, Mass. You can visit the unique and welcoming store now through August, Tuesdays-Wednesdays, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The store will add Monday hours in July.

The Nantucket Whaler brand's rich history, dating back to 1837 and infused with the mystique of Nantucket Island, is inspired by those sea-faring explorers who circumnavigated the globe in rugged clothing that stood up to the elements. The brand's style translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern men and women who embody those same core values.

Visit the inspirational Nantucket Whaler store to check out beautiful oxford and polo shirts, stretch denim, cozy hoodies, iconic waxed sailing jackets, casual pants, fun t-shirts and accessories. Some Nantucket Whaler product incorporates proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has performance features combining function with fashion.

Nantucket Whaler is a proud sponsor of WDC www.whales.org, a non-profit organization holistically aligned with Nantucket Whaler's brand values. WDC is one of the leading global organizations dedicated to the conservation of whales and dolphins. WDC defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, advising governments, conservation projects, field research and education.

If you can't get to Nantucket, shop the brand online at www.nantucketwhaler.com. Follow us on Instagram @nantucketwhaler.

