Nantucket woman sues Steamship Authority claiming injuries, loss of work due to a crash

Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
·3 min read

A Nantucket woman is suing the Steamship Authority for about $323,000, claiming motor-vehicle negligence and personal injury as a result of a March 2019 collision that left her with multiple injuries.

Jessica Hicks, a jeweler and artist from Nantucket, was on the MV Eagle, a Steamship Authority-operated vessel that travels from Hyannis to Nantucket, on March 10, 2019, when the ship collided with a concrete barrier.

Suit seeks more than $250,000

Hicks claimed in the court filing that due to the collision, she fell and was “thrown down a vessel stairway to the lower deck below,” injuring her right thumb, which required surgery and necessitated wearing long-term splints and casts. She also needed physical therapy.

The Steamship Authority ferry, MV Eagle, passes Kalmus Beach in Hyannis and heads out to sea on its way to Nantucket on Feb. 20.
The Steamship Authority ferry, MV Eagle, passes Kalmus Beach in Hyannis and heads out to sea on its way to Nantucket on Feb. 20.

She said in the suit that because of the injury she has reduced function of her right hand and thumb, along with persisting back pain.

She also incurred more than $33,000 in medical bills due to the injury, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims that because of the accident, Hicks was unable to work at her jewelry business for an extended period of time. This resulted in lost wages and earning capacity in the amount of $30,000.

Hicks is also suing for $250,000 in damages due to loss of function in her right hand, emotional distress and continuing pain.

Damages paid: Steamship Authority 2017 ferry crash lawsuit comes to a close

The Steamship Authority declined to comment; it is their policy not to discuss active lawsuits, Sean Driscoll, communications director and records access officer. said.

Hicks’ attorney, Gary Orlacchio at BostonLaw, also declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Settlement in another collision

In June, a lawsuit involving 15 claimants who were injured when Steamship Authority M/V Iyanough, on its way back to Hyannis from Nantucket, in June 2017 hit the 3,000-foot-long rock breakwater in Hyannisport with 48 passengers and nine crew members on board.

General manager: Steamship Authority did not pay ransom in cyberattack

All claims for injuries have been settled, and Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ordered the case dismissed May 3.

“We are gratified that the matter has come to a conclusion and that settlements have been reached for all involved parties,” the Steamship Authority's Driscoll said in a statement last summer.

The crash occurred on a rainy and windy night when ferry Capt. Karl Riddar and pilot Thomas Manley had trouble finding a navigational buoy, according to Coast Guard documents. Riddar mistook three plots on the radar for upcoming buoys, though they were actually a light at the end of the breakwater and two moored sailboats.

The Coast Guard concluded that the loss of situational awareness by the bridge crew, Manley’s 10-month absence from serving on the ferry, Manley not knowing how to use the spotlight and the weather were among the factors that caused the crash.

The dollar amount of the settlements with the authority was not disclosed.

Contact Sarah Carlon at scarlon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Nantucket woman sues Steamship Authority, for negligence due to crash

Recommended Stories

  • Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal against Villa was ‘very special’, Lukasz Fabianski says

    The Ukrainian forward was in tears after firing West Ham into the lead in the 70th minute of their 2-1 win

  • The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle, says he supports his daughter Samantha in her lawsuit against Meghan

    Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from Meghan since she married Prince Harry, said the lawsuit would be an opportunity to see her face-to-face.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Idaho teacher arrested on charges of lewd conduct with a student. Here’s what we know.

    Dustin Kisner’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14 in Gem County.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Florida company sent H-2A workers elsewhere, abused them, underpaid them by $165,000

    The owners of an Avon Park harvesting business brought in H-2A visa workers purportedly for work in Florida, shipped them to Missouri instead, didn’t pay them or feed them properly and housed them in what was once a county jail, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • Zuckerberg Deposition Blocked by Judge in D.C. Privacy Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A request to depose Mark Zuckerberg as part of Washington, D.C.’s data-privacy lawsuit against Facebook drew a blistering denial from the judge overseeing the case, who called the attempt “frankly annoying.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Upda

  • California Judge Tosses Police-Filed Harassment Lawsuit That Claimed City of Palo Alto Caused Them ‘Mental Anguish’ to Walk Pass BLM Street Mural

    A California judge tossed out a civil complaint against the city of Palo Alto filed by six officers alleging harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit claims […]

  • After talks with India's Future fail, Amazon goes on the attack in newspaper ads

    Amazon.com Inc said talks have failed to resolve a bitter dispute over Future Retail stores and accused both it and Reliance Industries of fraud in Indian newspaper ads on Tuesday. The U.S. e-commerce giant has been contesting a $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to the Reliance conglomerate that was announced in 2020, and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court. "I regret to say that we made efforts but I think nothing is possible by way of resolution," Amazon's lawyer Gopal Subramanium told the court.

  • Lawsuit accuses one of Lexington’s most expensive restaurants of wage, tip theft

    The downtown upscale dining spot is facing a potential class-action lawsuit.

  • NLRB contends Starbucks retaliated against pro-union workers

    The coffee chain is facing union elections at more than 130 stores across the country. The complaint marks the first time the labor board has found merit in accusations against the company regarding its conduct amid the unionization push.

  • ‘No Woman Should Be Pressured’: OnlyFans Creators Are Suing an Agency Alleging Exploitation

    Two new lawsuits claim that the Unruly Agency posted sexy pictures of clients that went beyond what they'd consented to

  • Exxon Mobil loses appeal to stop climate change probes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's effort to stop Massachusetts and New York from probing whether the oil company lied to investors and the public regarding what it knew about climate change. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Exxon could not sue Massachusetts' Attorney General Maura Healey in federal court because it was pursuing the same case in Massachusetts state courts.

  • Prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial.

  • RNC adds Salesforce as defendant in lawsuit against Jan. 6 panel

    The Republican National Committee (RNC) is adding Salesforce as a defendant to its lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.The RNC sued the House panel, its members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last week after the committee issued a subpoena to Salesforce, a customer relations software company that the RNC uses for fundraising efforts. The RNC had claimed that the subpoena to...

  • AutoStore's robot feud with Ocado goes to High Court in London

    Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore's legal action against British rival Ocado comes to the High Court in London on Tuesday when its patent infringement claim is heard. The two pioneers in warehouse storage technology are facing off in multiple jurisdictions around the world to protect their intellectual property. Ocado licences its technology, like AutoStore, and uses it for its British grocery delivery service.

  • Irish regulator fines Meta over privacy law violation

    Ireland's Data Protection Commission fined Meta 17 million euros, or roughly $18.6 million, over violations of Europe's privacy law, the regulator announced Tuesday. The fine follows the commission's inquiry into a series of 12 data breach notifications between June and December 2018. The commission said the inquiry found Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook, failed to put systems in place that would have allowed it to...

  • Lucira Health Terminates COVID-19 Test-Related Patent Agreement With Eiken Chemical

    According to an SEC filing, Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) has terminated a Patent License with Eiken Chemical Co Ltd, effective May 12, 2022. The Company terminated the agreement because certain Eiken Licensed Patents have expired, all of which are locations in which the Company operates. According to the agreement announced in July 2020, Eiken granted Lucira Health a sublicensable, non-exclusive license under certain patents, relating, in part, to loop-mediated isothermal amplification for n

  • What Sony's Expanding Sexism Lawsuit Means for Investors

    The issue was silent for a long time, until developer Zoe Quinn blew it wide open in 2014 when she went public about being abused by a fellow developer. Despite the doxing, Quinn had lit an unquenchable fire. Last week, eight new women that are both former and current Sony employees added accusations against the company to an ongoing lawsuit addressing sexism and harassment across multiple offices.

  • Scripps Defeats Defamation Lawsuit From Former ‘Windy City Rehab’ Costar

    Scripps has defeated a defamation and libel lawsuit from a contractor featured in HGTV home renovation show Windy City Rehab who alleged he was falsely portrayed as the series’ villain and blamed for crimes he didn’t commit. Sacramento judge Richard Sueyoshi on Tuesday ruled that the depiction by Scripps and producers Big Table Media of […]